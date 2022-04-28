LeFlore, Whitesboro and Howe joined Pocola to make four LeFlore County softball teams qualifying for slow-pitch state tournaments. In baseball regional action, Brex Caldwell threw a five-inning no-hitter while striking out 14 batters and was among three Eagles to hit home runs, along with Coby Bell and Chase Pair, to put Red Oak in the Class A state tournament. 

Speaking of home runs, Dax Collins hit three long balls as Poteau won its bi-district.

Here's a rundown of Thursday's baseball and softball playoffs.

Softball

Class A regional at Whitesboro

Whitesboro 9, Pittsburg 2

LeFlore 7, Tupelo 6

Whitesboro 17, LeFlore 5 (Whitesboro wins regional championship) 

LeFlore 13, Pittsburg 12 (LeFlore earns regional runner-up)

Class 4A regional at Silo

Silo 12, Howe 2

Howe 5, Coalgate 3

Howe 8, Morris 3 (Howe earns regional runner-up)

Class 3A regional at Wister

Stroud 7, Wister 6

Vanoss 11, Wister 4

Class A regional at Caney

McCurtain 2, Caney 1

Turner 6, Buffalo Valley 4

Turner 3, McCurtain 2

Caney 6, Buffalo Valley 0

Caney 3, McCurtain 0

Baseball

Class 4A bi-district at Poteau

Poteau 12, Miami 0

Poteau 20, Miami 1

Class A regional at Red Oak 

Red Oak 11, Crowder 1 (Red Oak wins regional title)

Class 2A district at Wister

Wister 8, Wewoka 0

Wister 16, Wewoka 0 (Wister wins district title)

Class 2A district at Panama

Panama 9, Colcord 1

Panama 13, Colcord 1 (Panama wins district title)

Class 2A district at Howe 

Talihina 5, Howe 2

Howe 9, Talihina 0

Class 2A district at Wilburton

Wilburton 12, Pocola 0

Wilburton 8, Pocola 3

Class B regional at Caney 

LeFlore 9, Sentinel 6

Caney 7, LeFlore 2

Class 3A bi-district at Heavener

Atoka 14, Heavener 4

Atoka 18, Heavener 7

Class B regional at Glencoe

Glencoe 18, Cameron 0

Cameron 11, Bluejacket 8

Class B regional at Tupelo

Tupelo 1, Buffalo Valley 0

Big Pasture 6, Buffalo Valley 4

Friday baseball schedule

Class 3A bi-district at Spiro

Spiro vs. Idabel 11 a.m., 1 p.m.

Class 2A district at Howe

Howe vs. Talihina (Game 3) 1 p.m.

Class B regional at Caney

LeFlore vs. Sentinel 4 p.m., vs. Caney 6:30 p.m. (with a win)

Class B regional at Glencoe

Cameron vs. Shidler 4 p.m., vs. Glencoe 6:30 p.m. (with a win)

