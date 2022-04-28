LeFlore, Whitesboro and Howe joined Pocola to make four LeFlore County softball teams qualifying for slow-pitch state tournaments. In baseball regional action, Brex Caldwell threw a five-inning no-hitter while striking out 14 batters and was among three Eagles to hit home runs, along with Coby Bell and Chase Pair, to put Red Oak in the Class A state tournament.
Speaking of home runs, Dax Collins hit three long balls as Poteau won its bi-district.
Here's a rundown of Thursday's baseball and softball playoffs.
Softball
Class A regional at Whitesboro
Whitesboro 9, Pittsburg 2
LeFlore 7, Tupelo 6
Whitesboro 17, LeFlore 5 (Whitesboro wins regional championship)
LeFlore 13, Pittsburg 12 (LeFlore earns regional runner-up)
Class 4A regional at Silo
Silo 12, Howe 2
Howe 5, Coalgate 3
Howe 8, Morris 3 (Howe earns regional runner-up)
Class 3A regional at Wister
Stroud 7, Wister 6
Vanoss 11, Wister 4
Class A regional at Caney
McCurtain 2, Caney 1
Turner 6, Buffalo Valley 4
Turner 3, McCurtain 2
Caney 6, Buffalo Valley 0
Caney 3, McCurtain 0
Baseball
Class 4A bi-district at Poteau
Poteau 12, Miami 0
Poteau 20, Miami 1
Class A regional at Red Oak
Red Oak 11, Crowder 1 (Red Oak wins regional title)
Class 2A district at Wister
Wister 8, Wewoka 0
Wister 16, Wewoka 0 (Wister wins district title)
Class 2A district at Panama
Panama 9, Colcord 1
Panama 13, Colcord 1 (Panama wins district title)
Class 2A district at Howe
Talihina 5, Howe 2
Howe 9, Talihina 0
Class 2A district at Wilburton
Wilburton 12, Pocola 0
Wilburton 8, Pocola 3
Class B regional at Caney
LeFlore 9, Sentinel 6
Caney 7, LeFlore 2
Class 3A bi-district at Heavener
Atoka 14, Heavener 4
Atoka 18, Heavener 7
Class B regional at Glencoe
Glencoe 18, Cameron 0
Cameron 11, Bluejacket 8
Class B regional at Tupelo
Tupelo 1, Buffalo Valley 0
Big Pasture 6, Buffalo Valley 4
Friday baseball schedule
Class 3A bi-district at Spiro
Spiro vs. Idabel 11 a.m., 1 p.m.
Class 2A district at Howe
Howe vs. Talihina (Game 3) 1 p.m.
Class B regional at Caney
LeFlore vs. Sentinel 4 p.m., vs. Caney 6:30 p.m. (with a win)
Class B regional at Glencoe
Cameron vs. Shidler 4 p.m., vs. Glencoe 6:30 p.m. (with a win)