The Old Frisco Trail 5K Glow Run will be Sept. 22. Registration is at 8 p.m. The run starts at 8:30 p.m. The cost is $30 for adults. For children ages 12 and younger, it’s $10. Entrants get a shirt. Visit runsignup.com/Race/OK/Poteau/OldFriscoTrailGlowRun or https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/y2qumq3 to sign up.
However, children ages 12 and younger must register through the Poteau Chamber office. Call 918-647-9178 for details.

