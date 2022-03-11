Pocola and Howe's girls basketball teams advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals with quarterfinal wins on Thursday. Second-ranked Pocola's 41-35 win against 11th-ranked Merritt (21-6) was its first state tournament win since 2008 when it last won a state title. Top-ranked Howe's 65-38 win against No. 7 Fairland (25-3) was its fourth straight advancement past the first round.
On the boys side, fifth-ranked Pocola (26-2) ended its season with a 55-38 loss to seventh-ranked Silo.
Below is a look at the girls semifinals matchups today at the Jim Norick Arena on the state fairgrounds in Oklahoma City. If Pocola and Howe win, they would meet in Saturday's championship game at 10 a.m.
Pocola (26-1) vs. Dale (24-5, ranked third) 12 p.m.
Dale on Thursday: Beat No. 8 Silo 67-55 in its quarterfinal, led by Brook Rutland with 24 points and six rebounds.
Pocola's leaders on Thursday vs. Merritt: Allyssa Parker with 18 points, 2 steals, 1 block. Mika Scott with 9 points, 5 steals.
Points per game: Pocola: 61.1, Dale: 56.
Points allowed per game: Pocola: 36, Dale: 37.9.
Last time in semifinal: Pocola: 2008, Dale: 2021.
Records vs. top 10 teams: Pocola: 5-0, Dale: 8-5.
Records vs. Class 2A teams: Pocola: 14-0, Dale: 14-3.
Howe (23-5) vs. Hooker (26-1, ranked fourth) 1:30 p.m.
Hooker on Thursday: Beat Latta 44-39 in its quarterfinal with Isabell Newville and Mady Swayze each scoring 13 points.
Howe's leaders: Raelyn Delt with 17 points, Shiloh Fletcher with 10 points, 6 assists.
Points per game: Howe: 67.5, Hooker: 56.5.
Points allowed per game: Howe: 40.5, Hooker: 35.
Last time in semifinal: Howe 2021, Hooker: 2004.
Records vs. top 10 teams: Howe: 6-4, Hooker: 7-0.
Records vs. Class 2A teams: Howe: 8-1, Hooker: 4-0.