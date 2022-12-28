I really want to focus on snow angels, but I was shaken by the meltdown in which Southwest Airlines was embroiled during this Christmas season.
Last Wednesday night, I went up to Tulsa to get a hotel room next to the airport because my mom warned me that there could be ice Thursday morning. I thought back to one Christmas night when I had to fly back from Chicago Midway International Airport to Oklahoma City during which Southwest Airlines crews were de-icing the plane so that it could fly.
I thought that vigor might have been mustered again last week, but that wasn't the case. I woke up Thursday morning to discover that all flights that day were canceled due to the ice and snow. Just another winter storm experience in Oklahoma.
I wanted to make a snow angel that afternoon, but as I examined the ground behind the hotel, I was a bit disappointed by the amount of snow and decided it wasn't enough to make a snow angel.
On Friday morning, I received a text message from my mom that the flight was canceled. By then, Chicago was getting hit by real amounts of snow -- a few inches of it. Still, I expected Chicago toughness to pull through.
A third night in the hotel would be coming, and since Friday was Festivus (the comical holiday based on an episode of "Seinfeld") I commemorated it via phone with my younger brother instead of celebrating it in person at an establishment of choice.
After filling up on the continental breakfast on Saturday, I mustered the energy to bathe myself and walk to the airport terminal in time to check in for a Southwest Airlines flight I didn't end up boarding. The flight was scheduled for 11:45 a.m., and people lined up to board at 11:20. I was in the study area next to the waiting area. I walked over to high-five an inflatable Santa and walked back.
Then came the delay. I saw ground crew putting luggage on the airplane. I heard the gate agent say, "We don't have a crew."
Again, I high-fived the inflatable Santa. This time, I lost my balance and bumped the back of an old lady's head. She said something, and I apologized profusely.
As I went to sit down, I heard someone who looked like a flight attendant say, "We're short a pilot."
As I told my younger brother, I wanted to summon my inner Ted Striker (the character who stepped forward to fly after the crew became sick in the movie "Airplane").
By 11:45 a.m., it was announced that our flight, which would have been a breezy direct one from Tulsa to Chicago Midway, was canceled. I immediately got in line, and my mom called to talk me through my options. When I approached the gate agent, I asked to be put on the 4:30 p.m. flight that connects through Houston before going to Chicago.
After being told the flight was full, I offered, "I'll sit in the bathroom." She smiled and declined and said I was rebooked for Sunday afternoon to arrive in Chicago to see my family at 5:35 p.m. on Christmas Day. After I walked through the secure doors leading to the baggage claim area, I realized I forgot to ask what my mom suggested about getting flight, hotel and meal vouchers.
My congregation of flight passengers waited for more than an hour until the luggage arrived. I filled my time with a New York Times article about executives who are part of an Ironman XC group that gets elite accommodations for the 140-mile running/biking/swimming trial.
After getting my bag, I went to the ticket counter and waited four hours to get my vouchers. I thought I would glide through and get Wingstop afterwards, but I found myself in line past 7 p.m. commiserating with a Utahn who was trying to return home from fixing apartments he co-owns in Tulsa and a Tulsa couple hoping to visit the man's parents in Oakland, Calif.
"I'm a pessimist. We're not going to make it," the man told the Utahn and me.
When I reached the counter, I presented myself as having a "little question," and the agent granted me $200 in flight vouchers and a complementary hotel stay at a downtown hotel.
I knew I needed to be polite because I recognized that the Southwest Airlines contingency was short-staffed for the busiest travel period of the year. One would have hoped for greater foresight from the suits running the airline, but they haven't exercised Only two ticket agents were helping people with their cancelations and other issues and another was assisting people checking in luggage. The luggage check-in woman informed us that they had been at the counter since 3:30 a.m.
Since I felt the need to wake up early Christmas morning, I grabbed two doughnuts from Hurts Donuts before catching the end of the the Hawaii Bowl, in which Middle Tennessee State scored a field goal late to beat San Diego State, before getting my six hours of sleep. The Chewbacca doughnut (chocolate icing, toasted coconut flakes and cream filling) was the real Star Wars Christmas special.
I arrived at the airport at 6:45 a.m. Christmas morning, went to the ticket counter, asked for the 10:30 a.m. flight and was granted a seat on it. After eating pancakes with peanut butter, bananas and syrup, I was ready to go. So was my flight...after a one-hour delay.
Still, I was able to see my brothers pull up at Midway Airport at 2 p.m. and get home to Michigan City, Ind., an hour later.
Christmas was great, and it was uninterrupted by any announcements of flight disruptions. Not until 1 p.m. on Monday did my older brother announce that my return flight to Tulsa was canceled. Southwest.com was hardly working, and I couldn't log into my account for two hours until I got in and picked a 7:55 a.m. flight for Tuesday morning.
A little while later, I refreshed the flight status page and saw that flight was also canceled. Southwest Airlines had no available flights until New Year's Day. Sure, it allowed me some family time I lost that weekend, but I couldn't wait until Sunday to fly back to Tulsa.
My older brother booked a flight from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Tulsa for Tuesday morning. I came to discover on Tuesday that the problem was he actually booked me for a flight from Tulsa to O'Hare. The Transportation Security Administration agent at the security checkpoint informed me of this. Then, I excused myself to the restroom because there was nothing else to do in that moment.
My older brother, my mom and I deliberated via phone for half an hour before I declared that I would get a rental car and drive from O'Hare to Tulsa. I figured that after a 10- or 11-hour drive, I would be in Tulsa before midnight.
As it turned out, hundreds of other people had the same idea as me. I reserved a sedan to drive through Orbitz from Budget car rental while on the way so that there would be one reserved for me when I arrived. I waited in line for two hours and was told that I reserved it to return to Chicago O'Hare. I was sure I asked for a car to drive to Tulsa, but was told otherwise and then spent time on the line with Orbitz customer service only to be told to talk with the Budget people again.
Sunk cost it was, and Budget had sold out all of its cars.
I found that only Hertz had cars available and what they had was a Tesla Model 3. I thought that would be easy -- an electric car that would cruise along easily. Wrong I was. The first difficulty was driving out of Chicago since the highways were stuffed with holiday traffic.
The car had a 265-mile battery range. My first battery charging stop was in Normal, Ill. Initially, I tried charging in a parking garage, but the charger in there added only six miles of battery life in 15 minutes and was projected to take about 10 hours to reach a full charge.
I found the branded Tesla supercharger in a grocery store parking lot, and it took an hour and 20 minutes to reach a full charge. In the meantime, I got dinner and browsed the grocery store.
A couple hours later, the time came for another full charge in Collinsville, Ill., which would take another hour and 20 minutes. I noticed that I had driven 179 miles -- only two-thirds of the number of miles I should have been able to get from a full charge. I looked at the Tesla website and saw a list of factors that affect battery life (i.e. heat, cold temperatures, wind, uphill driving, changes in speed, stopping and starting again).
In all, I probably spent 12 hours driving and six hours charging the Tesla in between Chicago and Tulsa. I wouldn't recommend it for driving on a road trip.
My pleasant surprise was that I found a good number of electric vehicle charging stations. Most were near gas stations. Some were in less predictable locations like casinos and a barbecue restaurant in Rolla, Mo., where I sat at 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, typing a significant portion of an article while waiting for the car to charge.
I would say the lesson from this experience is that I should never fly with Southwest Airlines ever again, but inevitably I will encounter another airline that becomes similarly cheap in its service and combusts during a holiday week. Then, I'll move quicker to get a rental car or train ticket and rush to whatever the destination is.
Back to snow angels before I go. My younger brother and I had a lodge near the woods on the outskirts of our hometown the night of Christmas. After getting up early and eating my oatmeal on Monday morning, I walked around a little bit in the snow and laid down to wave my limbs in the snow and make a snow angel. I gently picked myself up and observed my effort as a fairly clean snow angel.
Even though I'm a 35-year-old with no children, I find great joy in something so small and simple.
Recycle. Save the world. Find me a trail. Have a great weekend.