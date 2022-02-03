Maybe you know that Oklahoma has 77 counties, but how well have you familiarized yourself with them?
Having lived nine of the last 10 years in the Sooner State, I have become deeply in touch with all parts of the territory -- from the Pioneer Woman statue in Ponca City to the red dirt (and red mud during rainfall) mostly seen in the central and western parts of the state.
In the fall of 2019, I realized that I had been to most of the counties in Oklahoma and decided to make it my goal to do something in every county that comprises this state. I got the idea from a close friend back home in Indiana who has visited all 92 of its counties.
I completed my mission with a trip to Tishomingo in Johnston County on Jan. 23. Once I arrived, my first order of business was lunch at Blake Shelton's restaurant/music venue, Ole Red. I walked around the downtown and saw the Chickasaw Nation Capital, admiring the statue of the late Chickasaw leader Piominko.
Later, I hiked around the Tishomingo National Wildlife Refuge.
To make clear, this took a couple of years of planning and financial discipline. I couldn't trek out to Shattuck one weekend for pizza, and then roll down to Hollis for barn viewing and a fall festival the next. Going to one county at a time would have been many extra miles on my car. Sometimes I would loop counties into a weekend excursion, like when I did things in several counties in a trip to the panhandle.
Also, as it has been advised during the COVID-19 pandemic, travelling while sick isn't wise. I put off my "Tishomingo triumph" multiple times because I wasn't feeling well. Don't go spreading a virus just because you saw a particular diner or event on this list.
Speaking of which, here's a list of my favorite things I've done in the 76 other counties besides Johnston County, starting with the counties in which I've lived.
LeFlore County: While I mentioned winning the Spiro VFW 5K in print, I must mention a close second. Of all the LeFlore County Tournaments I've covered in the two-and-a-half years, as well as other sporting events, the girls final in this LeFlore County Basketball Tournament (with Pocola beating Howe 66-65 in overtime on a free throw by Mika Scott with 10 seconds left) was an unforgettable moment. Some said it was the best LCT girls basketball final they'd ever seen. Covering the oldest basketball tournament in Oklahoma has been a privilege.
Haskell County: In the three-and-a-half years I was at the Stigler News-Sentinel, I would cover the Fourth Fest celebrations at Lake John Wells on July 4. I interviewed a couple of the musicians who performed at Fourth Fest, like the members of Audio Adrenaline in 2015, Zach Williams in 2017 and Jason Roy of Building 429 in 2018. I appreciated hearing Audio Adrenaline lead singer Adam Agee and his bandmates talk about how important the ministry aspect of the band was to them.
Kay County: One summer 2012 weekend, I emerged from a sleepless night, took a picture at an all-night softball tournament and went to a pancake breakfast hosted by the Blackwell High School football team. The team had a pancake eating contest. The player who ate the most had 16. I pounded down 20 pancakes. Indeed, I was 24 years old.
Alfalfa County: I went for a walk in Great Salt Plains State Park. The trail is 1.5 miles, and nearby parking isn't plentiful. Also, in the middle of the nearby town of Jet, I saw a large model jet.
Atoka County: I walked around McGee Creek and ran a few miles on the trails before a thunderstorm hit on Easter Sunday in 2020.
Adair County: I ran the Stilwell Strawberry Festival 5K and hung around afterwards to watch the festival parade, which was an hour and 40 minutes. To be fair, the parade had four area high-school marching bands, and they were all very good.
Beaver County: I walked around Beaver Dunes Park, which used to be a state park. That's a rare experience with sand dunes and dune grass outside the Indiana Dunes.
Beckham County: I toured the National Route 66 Museum. I thought this was pretty special because, at the time, I didn't know that other Route 66 museums existed. Anyway, I traced the whole distance of a highway on a wall and saw buildings modeled after old storefronts on the museum campus.
Blaine County: I visited T.B. Ferguson Museum, for those who find themselves near Watonga. The place memorialized the life and home of T.B. Ferguson, who was a newspaper man and an Oklahoma settler.
Bryan County: On Easter Sunday in 2020, I checked out the World's Largest Peanut, which is a statue in downtown Durant.
Caddo County: In 2013, I went to Binger for the Boo on Bullying 5K, thinking this was my chance to win a race. I believed that small-town races presented less competitive fields. I discovered that a couple of the teenagers were rather fast and the midsection of the course followed Highway 152 going out of town winding uphill. I hadn't trained for that. I came back the next year, was unsuccessful again, but they told me I inspired them to start a cross-country team.
Canadian County: I had a grilled onion burger at Robert's Grill in El Reno in 2019 on my way to the panhandle. I watched the guy work the ground beef and mix in the onions on the grill, thinking this was the perfect way to make a burger.
Carter County: I ran the Arbuckle to Ardmore (A2A) Marathon in 2014. They bus runners from Ardmore to an overlook by Turner Falls, which provides a resplendent race start. I started in first place for the first 100 yards and stayed in the front pack for the first few miles downhill, but didn't weather the wind well and dropped out with 3.5 miles left while I was in Ardmore City Park.
Cherokee County: I watched basketball festival action at Northeastern State University with Quinton vs. Ketchum. Ketchum won the boys game 59-47, and Quinton won the girls game 41-34. I recall also seeing the end of Howe's girls beating Kiefer there.
Choctaw County: I went down to Hugo in October 2020 and saw the Santa Fe Museum, pretended to feed the elephant statues in front of it and spent some time admiring the old trains. I then went to Maggie's Grill, a Mexican restaurant where I had the most cinnamon-packed horchata I've ever drank.
Cimarron County: In October 2019, I stayed the night at the Black Mesa Bed and Breakfast out near the end of the panhandle. For anyone who ever wants to get out to the panhandle, that's the place to stay. The sunset is amazing, and they fix you breakfast in the morning, although I only took orange juice before heading to Black Mesa State Park. I wasn't able to hike to the top of the Black Mesa, the highest point in Oklahoma, because the trail gate was locked. I found the tri-state marker where Oklahoma, Colorado and New Mexico meet. Then, I went hiking by the BMSP campground, seeing cacti with flowers budding on them.
Cleveland County: I ran the Protect Our Oklahoma Parks half marathon in Lake Thunderbird State Park in 2014. Winding through the pretty trails, I spotted Christmas ornaments on evergreen trees near the lake.
Coal County: In June 2015, I ran the Mowdy Mustang run at the Mowdy Ranch in Coalgate. I did the half marathon. I went there the night before, had dinner in the ranch house with a bunch of other runners, sat at a bonfire and camped in my tent at the top of a hill and braved a muddy course during the morning rain.
Comanche County: I went hiking and rock climbing in the Wichita Mountains, where I saw prairie dogs for the first time. If you're looking for through hiking, this isn't it, but there are several fun trails in different spots.
Cotton County: I made an irrational gas station purchase of $14 in candy at an Alon, and then spent a little time watching old ladies play games at the Comanche Star Casino in March 2020.
Craig County: I stopped at Clanton's Cafe in Vinita for a slice of their lemon pie and a slice of chocolate pie. I wanted some of their famous calf fries, but restrained myself just enough.
Creek County: I attended a Franciscan Renewal Workshop at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sapulpa in 2016.
Custer County: I spent Thanksgiving with my younger brother, Patrick, at Foss State Park in 2019 and 2021. We rented a cabin and hiked around each time. Foss Reservoir is picturesque with many beautiful views around the shore and the bridge.
Delaware County: I went with an ex-girlfriend to Natural Falls State Park. Standing beneath the 77-foot waterfall, which is the same height as Turner Falls, I stood silently in awe of Natural Falls, which is featured in "Where the Red Fern Grows" by Wilson Rawls. My then-girlfriend said it must have meant more to her because she's a woman. Truth doesn't make a noise, as the White Stripes song goes.
Dewey County: I stopped at Crooked Arrow Cafe in Seiling for a slice of strawberry cheesecake on the way to the panhandle in October 2019.
Ellis County: I had one of the best dinners ever at Gusto's Italian and Pizza in Shattuck: a pepperoni and pineapple calzone.
Garfield County: One Sunday morning while living in Blackwell, I woke up late and missed the 9 a.m. mass time at St. Joseph's and -- needing to fulfill my Sunday obligation -- drove to Enid to attend Spanish-language mass at St. Francis Xavier.
Garvin County: On New Year's Eve 2012, I went with my younger brother, Patrick, to the Toy and Action Figure Museum in Pauls Valley. The museum is a great destination to which parents can bring their children. They have hero suits to try on. To the left side soon after visitors walk in, one is confronted with the meticulously messy adult toy collector bedroom.
Grady County: After driving around for a while following our visit to the Toy and Action Figure Museum, Patrick and I found ourselves in Chickasha, where we ate grilled onion burgers (settling on a place after calling around to see which local restaurants were open on New Year's Eve).
Grant County: While working for the Blackwell Journal-Tribune, I went to cover a couple of Deer Creek-Lamont football games, including a homecoming contest. Driving down the dark side street, the eagle foot prints painted on the asphalt marked the way until I reached the school and saw the lights for the football field. I thought, "This is the magic of Friday night high-school football."
Greer County: I attended the Mangum Rattlesnake Derby last year, seeing some very long rattlesnakes and eating snake meat. Sure, snake meat tastes like chicken, but there's not much of it after it gets fried.
Harmon County: I made a stop at Boomerang Cafe in Hollis and got a chocolate ice cream cone in March 2020. I looked around, trying hard to give full appreciation to the town and saw interesting decorations by a barn on the east side of town.
Harper County: I obtained a cup of hot chocolate at Buffalo Cafe on a cold morning.
Hughes County: I did a run of roughly eight miles around Holdenville City Lake in late February 2021. I hit every area of the park, trying to find every fishing point (not that I had any fishing gear).
Jackson County: I rock-climbed Quartz Mountain near Altus. Since this was following a job interview and I didn't bring a change of clothes, I was hiking in dress pants and dress shoes, which I advise against. Still, I was successful climbing over cactus a couple of times. I was impressed to see ice puddles on a big rock.
Jefferson County: I took a hike around Lake Waurika, which has a nice pavilion from which to watch the sunset. I have since been told by someone familiar with the town that Waurika has the best catfish in Oklahoma.
Kingfisher County: I took pictures at a football scrimmage in Hennessey in August 2012 of which Blackwell was a participant. While driving to the Sonic in Hennessey and later on the drive out of town, I thought Hennessey had the darkest streets of any place I'd been to that point in my life.
Kiowa County: Great Plains State Park has nice campgrounds and surrounding rock hills. Unfortunately, those rock hills seem to all be on private land. On my way to the Mangum Rattlesnake Derby last April, I sat on my car, admiring the rock hills and eating cookies while wishing I could climb them. Maybe I could get a resident to let me through next time.
Latimer County: For more than 45 years, Eastern Oklahoma State College hosted the Kiamichi All-Star Classic at its Wilburton campus. I got some really good boys basketball slam dunk contest pictures in 2017.
Lincoln County: A handful of times, I've stopped at the National Shrine to the Infant Jesus in Prague. When I first visited in 2012, the statue of the Infant Jesus in the grotto had a poker chip on its back. I thought the poker chip was left in honor of a benefactor, but that may not have been the case since that was the only time I saw the poker chip.
Logan County: In 2012, I visited the Oklahoma Sports Museum, which is also called the Territorial Capital Sports Museum (since many in Guthrie say that Oklahoma City stole the capital seal from Guthrie). Richard Hendricks is dedicated to the sports history of this state. He and the volunteers have created exhibits to several sports and accomplishments associated athletes from the state.
Love County: I went for a night hike at Lake Murray State Park in March 2020.
Major County: On the first Saturday of May 2020, I visited Gloss Mountain State Park, standing impressed by the big red rock formations. With the big crowd at the park, eager to get out after the pandemic-induced shutdown of the previous several weeks, I decided not to hike up Gloss Mountain. This place is the pinnacle of the Red Carpet of western Oklahoma, and I look forward to returning.
Marshall County: I went walking around Lake Texoma State Park on Easter Sunday in 2020, watching people fishing and boating. I thought the lake would have been more fun if I could fish or get out on a boat.
Mayes County: I went to J.L.'s Barbecue in Pryor, which has huge meals -- as big as one could possibly handle. I was blown away by the size of the potato wedges they gave me with my rib dinner. Those wedges must have been almost a foot long.
McClain County: There's no feeling like driving through Purcell. A person can feel it while seeing the Dragon logo by Purcell High School and checking out all the local establishments. I stopped at a Pizza Hut for pasta on my way to Ardmore the day before I ran the A2A Marathon. I've also driven over the James C. Nance Memorial Bridge, which connects Purcell and Lexington.
McCurtain County: I went with a very special person on a hike at Beavers Bend State Park, which is near Hochatown. Afterwards, we went to the Hochatown Saloon for dinner. That was the fourth time I'd been to the saloon, which is a fun and ornate place known to have fun dance nights.
McIntosh County: One New Year's Eve, I went to the Neon Moon in Longtown for karaoke. The singers were hilariously bad, like the old couple singing "It Ain't Me, Babe" by Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash and the guy who sang "(I Never Promised You A) Rose Garden" by Lynn Anderson in a shrieking voice. I waited 45 minutes to sing "Friday (I'm in Love)" by The Cure and hung around a while longer for further pain on my ears. Why not? A basketball game was showing on the television.
Murray County: I went walking around the Chickasaw Nation Recreation Area in Sulphur, seeing the springs that truly emitted sulfur (I wouldn't know without standing before them) and natural springs in which people could swim. Don't worry if you haven't been there before. Most of the springs don't emit sulfur.
Muskogee County: I ran a personal-best half marathon time of 1:37:36 at the Okie Half in Muskogee last March. I had my newfound friend, Rosie Mays, pacing alongside me and helping me push to the finish. Each of the three laps finishes with runners going through an airplane hangar at Hatbox Airport.
Noble County: Each year, several tribal governments in north central Oklahoma would have Intertribal Fun Day. One year when I was working for Kaw Nation, the Otoe-Missouria Tribe hosted it at its complex. During the morning run/walk around the area, I was running far ahead of everyone else.
Nowata County: I found a display of bowling ball yard art on a dirt road just east of the main stretch in Oolagah. I spend a while admiring the art displays, with bowling balls arranged to signify the American flag, a peace sign and many other things.
Okfuskee County: I have covered Kinta playing basketball games in Mason and Kinta and Porum playing basketball games in Weleetka.
Oklahoma County: Of the long list of things I've done in this county, the top items are the two times I ran the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon (often referred to as the "Run to Remember") in 2013 and 2018 and covering Poteau's football team win the Class 4A state championship at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond in 2019.
Okmulgee County: I've covered regional cross-country meets at Nichols Park in Henryetta.
Osage County: No more quintessential food event in Oklahoma exists than the Indian Taco National Championship, which takes place the first weekend in October. When I attended in 2017, I had a regular Indian taco with all the fixings and the Strawberry Delight with strawberries and frosting.
Ottawa County: In 2017, I went to cover the 8-Man All-Star Game at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where Keota and Arkoma had players participating and Keota had cheerleaders on the sideline.
Pawnee County: I ran the Pawnee Nation Powwow 5K in the summer of 2014, and attended the powwow that evening. One boy was wearing Batman-styled regalia. The fancy dancing contest was spectacular, although not quite as great as it is at the Ponca Nation Powwow, from which the rapid-paced dance originates.
Payne County: The unveiling of the Barry Sanders statue by Boone Pickens Stadium in November 2021 was the most exciting moment I've had in or around Stillwater. The crowd was huge, and all the Oklahoma State fans teemed with anticipation for the 50 minutes before the ceremony and all the while as the dignitaries built up to the unveiling of the statue.
Pittsburg County: In November 2015, I covered a Class B state football semifinal in the freezing rain at Hook Eales Stadium in which Keota shut out Weleetka. Fortunately, the Lions reached the mercy rule by halftime and fans didn't have to stand in the cold much longer.
Pontotoc County: I covered Class B area basketball consolation finals in Byng, where Whitesboro's girls lost to Varnum 51-42 and Buffalo Valley's boys lost 54-32 to Cyril in games where they would have earned state tournament berths if they won.
Pottawatomie County: Twice while riding to Oklahoma City for Thunder games with Stigler News-Sentinel Publisher/Stigler Printing Owner Linus Williams Jr., made mention of the Tandoori Indian Restaurant at Exit 192 when we passed it, saying, "I stopped there before. It was pretty good, but I don't really know."
I remained curious after each time. Months after the second occurrence, I stopped at the Tandoori Indian Restaurant and obtained curry chicken and fried spinach. Both were amazing. When I returned to Stigler, I told Linus about it, and he said, "They really know what they're doing, don't they?"
Pushmataha County: I covered Quinton softball at a Class A district playoff. Quinton's Ashley Thomas allowed two hits and threw 28 strikeouts in the three district games for the title. Indeed, she threw a no-hitter in one of those games.
Roger Mills County: I went for a hike at the Washita Battleground National Historic Site near Cheyenne. It's a good place for a hands-on historical experience and natural discovery.
Rogers County: I toured the Will Rogers Museum in Claremore, which illustrates the life and character of the late writer/politician/humorist. The hilltop position of the museum provides a wonderful view of the town, especially in the fall.
Seminole County: I ran the Sorghum Festival 5K and walked around the festival, tasting sorghum and checking out vendor setups. The Sorghum Festival parade is exciting, with dozens of horseback riders going down the street.
Sequoyah County: One of my favorite 5K races in Oklahoma has been Soda Steve's Root Beer Run, a two-loop course on Paradise Hill. The resort area is beautiful, and the hills present decent challenges for runners. One could not expect a p.r. time there, but a delicious buffet brunch and homemade root beer followed. The race didn't take place in 2020 or '21, but I hope it returns this year.
Stephens County: I had some amazing pizza at Guisseppe's Italian in Marlow in November 2020.
Texas County: I got a nice burger meal at Mr. Burger in Hooker. They have efficient and friendly service.
Tillman County: I attended the Frederick Oyster Fry during the first weekend of March 2020. The fried oysters are huge, with some of them a few inches long. They have live music. Ordering tickets online in advance is vital for this huge event. I wandered to the back of the school and saw the oysters fry in the large pans.
Tulsa County: For New Year's Eve 2013, I ran the Race into the New Year at Riverside Park in Tulsa. The race starts at 11:45 p.m., which ensures that runners are passing along the course when the clock strikes midnight. Fireworks ignite on the river at midnight, and champagne is available to participants just past the midpoint of the race. I declined the champagne because I was afraid I wouldn't be able to run the whole way if I drank it. Unfortunately, additional champagne wasn't part of the spread at the finish.
Wagoner County: The Porter Peach Festival 5K was a much-anticipated event for me last July, since I hadn't been able to run it before. The top male and female finishers received a crate of peaches.
Washington County: After a hike through Osage Hills State Park in 2018 with some friends, we went to Frank and Lola's for dinner. The place has a great ambience and food.
Washita County: I went to Cordell for lunch at Sunshine Cafe, enjoying a nice Indian Taco and hot chocolate.
Woods County: I braved the northwestern Oklahoma wind during a hike through the sand dunes at Little Sahara State Park, a place near Waynoka where people love to ride ATVs. I saw a few riders going along the hills that day, not nearly as many as one would see at the UTV Takeover that occurs in September.
Woodward County: I bought a few polo shirts and took close looks at various hats at Ken's Haberdashery in Woodward.