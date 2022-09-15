I have quite a bit to tell you since I haven't given myself much space for the outdoors column in the past couple weeks. This past Saturday was the Thursday Night Jackpot Classic at Ward's Landing on Wister Lake.

James Horn and Michael Dunigan won with 11.69 pounds, garnering $670. Horn took home another $440 by catching the 4.81-pound big bass. Mack Baker and Terry Nations were second with 8.08 pounds, earning $400. Jeff Hardin and Dennis Roper were third with 7.36 pounds, earning $235. 

