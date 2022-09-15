I have quite a bit to tell you since I haven't given myself much space for the outdoors column in the past couple weeks. This past Saturday was the Thursday Night Jackpot Classic at Ward's Landing on Wister Lake.
James Horn and Michael Dunigan won with 11.69 pounds, garnering $670. Horn took home another $440 by catching the 4.81-pound big bass. Mack Baker and Terry Nations were second with 8.08 pounds, earning $400. Jeff Hardin and Dennis Roper were third with 7.36 pounds, earning $235.
Paul Brown was fourth with 6.57 pounds. Jay and Brandon Robinson were fifth with 6.46 pounds.
There were 16 boats on the lake with 28 anglers. A total of 35 fish were hauled in. Seven limits were caught.
The Team of the Year is Eldon Dugan and Misty Riley. Dugan gets the Big Bass of the Year honor, with that being a 5.95-pounder.
The next LeFlore County Bass Club open tournament will be Saturday at Ward’s Landing on Wister Lake. The cost is $50 per angler.
Three LCBC club tournaments will be made up this fall. On Sept. 25 will be a club tournament at Applegate Cove on Robert S. Kerr Reservoir. The LCBC club makeup tourney at Oct. 8 will be on Ward's Landing on Wister Lake. On Nov. 5, it will be at Lost Rapids State Park on Pine Creek Lake. The tournaments go from safe light to 3 p.m.
I must note a few new changes on fishing regulations that came into effect on Sunday. Anglers may keep six bass daily, although it is five bass for tournament anglers. Only one can be more than 16 inches. Tournament directors may receive a permit to allow anglers to keep five of any size, provided that every effort is made to keep bass alive and then released immediately after weigh-in.
The LeFlore County Bass Club clarifies that it only applies to its Top Ten Tournament in 2022, but will apply to all tournaments in 2023.
The exemption permit is intended for the tournament director, not for participating anglers. Only one permit is needed per tournament. Directors will provide the related information at the tournament.
The permit does not allow fishing without a valid license unless otherwise exempt by law from needing one, culling dead fish or keeping any of the fish after weigh-in. The number of registered anglers fishing during the tournament shall not be less than six.
By the way, the new daily limit does not apply to rivers, streams or Lake Texoma or Doc Hollis Lake.
Last Saturday, I wasn't able to get a parking pass when I went to Fayetteville, Ark., to cover the Arkansas-Cincinnati football game. I avoided traffic by parking at a Walmart and walking a mile and a half. I was reading in the book "The Age of Missing Information" by Bill McKibben (more on that book another time) that one misses so much discovery when driving places instead of walking around. In this case, I would have missed not so much nature but meeting people and seeing the Razorbacks party scene if I had tried to drive to find a close parking spot. I decided not to get a parking pass this time to avoid any hassle, and then last night I found out this is Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas, so I have to walk around and see the emotion surrounding the place.
So...drive less, walk more and discover more, whether it's people or nature.
Recycle. Save the world. Find me a trail. Have a great weekend.