The LeFlore County Bass Club Classic for the 2022 season took place on Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, launching from Applegate Cove on Saturday and Sunday. There were 27 teams involved.

Dwayne and Ivan Williams won with 35.8 pounds, earning $6,000. Cody Ramsey and Robbie Brassfield took second with 35.13 pounds, earning $3,000. Ramsey garnered another $480 by catching the second-day big bass, which was 6.41 pounds.

