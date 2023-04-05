The LeFlore County Bass Club Classic for the 2022 season took place on Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, launching from Applegate Cove on Saturday and Sunday. There were 27 teams involved.
Dwayne and Ivan Williams won with 35.8 pounds, earning $6,000. Cody Ramsey and Robbie Brassfield took second with 35.13 pounds, earning $3,000. Ramsey garnered another $480 by catching the second-day big bass, which was 6.41 pounds.
Justin Treat and Sean Morrison took third with 34.19 pounds, taking in $1,500. Eugene Montgomery and Scott Fuller were fourth with 29,67 pounds, winning $800. Jerrid Keller and Eric Fairless were fifth with 28.98 pounds, garnering $400.
Also in the top 10 were Clint and Cole Vaughn with 28.25 pounds, Bryan Ollie and Justin Frizzell in seventh with 27.39 pounds, Mike and Colt Dunigan in eighth with 27.19 pounds, Jody Ray Adams and Brad Hall in ninth with 24.23 pounds and Rick Wooten and Brian Smith in 10th with 21.56 pounds.
Travis Mintz caught the Day 1 big bass, which was 5.59 pounds.
Upcoming fishing tournaments
This Saturday brings the LeFlore County Junior Bassmasters tournament at Wister Lake, launching from Ward's Landing. It's $25 per angler and lasts from safe light to 3 p.m.
The next LCBC club tournament is April 15 at Sardis Lake, launching from Potato Hills South.
The Matt Place Memorial Charity Fishing Tournament will be April 22 at Wister Lake. This will be the last time the tournament takes place. Contact Shelby (918-721-2327), Mattison (918-839-4298) or Shayla (918-413-2292) for more information or to register.
On Sunday, I looped my way to Chelsea to see Ed Galloway's Totem Pole Park. Galloway crafted several totem poles in this park, completing them in 1961. His studio was turned into a gift shop, and it includes a display of stringless fiddles that he made. Maybe the true brilliance of artistry in that age was creating instruments that no one can use.
The totem poles were pretty impressive, and the park was a nice place to check out on a sunny day.
Recycle. Save the world. Find me a trail. Have a great weekend.