Baseball
Thursday-Saturday
Poteau at Class 4A regional at Cushing (Thursday: Poteau vs. Wagoner 1:30 p.m., vs. Cushing-Inola winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss) OR 6:30 p.m. (by winning first two games).
Spiro at Class 3A regional at Kingston (Thursday: Spiro vs. Kansas 1:30 p.m., vs. Kingston-Vinita winner 4 p.m. OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss), Friday: vs. TBD 4 p.m. (with one win and one loss) OR 6:30 p.m. (by winning first two games).
Wister, Panama, Pocola, Howe in Class 2A regionals (brackets expected to be announced today, visit poteaudailynews.com for the post)
May 11-13
Class 2A-4A state tournaments
Track and field
Friday-Saturday
Poteau (4A), Heavener (3A) at state meet in Ardmore
Wister’s Coda Ollar and Pocola’s Garrett Scott at Class 2A state meet at Western Heights High School in Oklahoma City
Slow-pitch softball
State tournaments at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City
May 2
Class A: Red Oak vs. Maud 8:30 a.m., vs. Kiowa-Turner winner 11:30 a.m. (with a win), state championship game 4 p.m.; Class B: Whitesboro vs. Buffalo Valley 10 a.m., winner vs. Lookeba-Sickles-Arnett winner 1 p.m., state championship game 5:30 p.m.
Class 4A on Wednesday
Pocola vs. Howe 11:30 a.m., winner vs. Silo-Coalgate winner 4 p.m., state championship game 7 p.m.
Soccer
May 2
Heavener boys vs. Locust Grove 7 p.m. (Class 3A first-round playoff, will play Verdigris-Rejoice Christian winner at home on Thursday with a win)
May 9
Class 3A state semifinals
May 12 or 13
Class 3A state championships
Golf
May 8-9
State tournaments (Class 4A at Prairie West Golf Course in Weatherford, Class 3A at Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore)
Basketball
LeFlore County All-Star Basketball Game 6 p.m. girls, 7:30 p.m. boys at new Cameron HS Gym
College softball
Wednesday-Thursday
Carl Albert State College at Region 2 Tournament in Hot Springs, Ark.
College baseball
May 4
CASC vs. Northern Oklahoma College-Enid 1 p.m.*
May 7
CASC at NOC-Enid 1 p.m.*
May 11-14
CASC at Region 2 Tournament in Enid
*-doubleheader