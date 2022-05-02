May sports calendar for LeFlore County area
- By Tom Firme Sports editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Softball
May 3
State tournaments at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City: Class A quarterfinals: Whitesboro vs. Kiowa 10 a.m. (OG&E Stadium), LeFlore vs. Lookeba-Sickles 10 a.m. (Integris Field); semifinals 1 p.m., final 4 p.m. Class 3A quarterfinal: Pocola vs. Boone-Apache 2:30 p.m. (Field 2), semifinals 4 p.m., final 7 p.m.
May 4
Class 4A state tourney at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City: Howe vs. Washington 11:30 a.m. (OG&E Stadium), semifinals 2:30 p.m., final 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
May 5
Class 2A regional at Wister
Wister vs. Howe 11 a.m., Panama vs. Calera 1:30 p.m., winners 4 p.m., losers 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A regional at Pryor
Poteau vs. Berryhill 1:30 p.m., vs. Pryor-Hilldale winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss)
Class 3A regional at Kingston
Spiro vs. Kansas 1:30 p.m., vs. Kingston-Westville winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss)
Class A state tournament
Red Oak vs. Pioneer 4 p.m. at Shawnee High School
Golf
May 4-5
Pocola's Raychel Nelke at Class 2A state tournament at Aqua Canyon at Cimarron National Golf Course tee time 9:08 a.m.
May 9-10
Boys golf state tournaments: Class 3A at Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore, Class 4A at Boiling Springs Golf Course in Woodward
Track and field
May 6-7
Pocola's Garrett Scott and Wister's Coda Ollar at Class 2A state meet at Catoosa High School
Poteau at Class 4A state meet at Catoosa High School
Spiro's Dalton Dollar and Heavener's Steven Cruz and Tony Adkins at Class 3A state meet
State meet field events start at 10 a.m. Friday (discus for Poteau's Chyanne Brickell and Spiro's Dalton Dollar) and Saturday (Class 2A long jump for Scott). For track events, preliminaries for hurdles and sprint events and finals for the 3200-meter run, 3200 meter relay and 4x200-meter relay are Friday, starting at 12 p.m. All other track finals are Saturday, starting at 12 p.m.
College baseball
May 3
Carl Albert State College vs. Connors State College 1 p.m.
May 5
CASC vs. NOC-Tonkawa 1 p.m.*
May 7
CASC at NOC-Tonkawa 1 p.m.*
*-doubleheader
Basketball
May 23
LeFlore County All-Star Game 6:30 p.m. at Howe
Recommended for you
Latest News
- New Poteau City Councilman sworn in at Monday night's meeting
- LeFlore County candidates file for offices
- Carl Albert State College students visit Capitol
- May sports calendar for LeFlore County area
- PHS goes through another soft lockdown Monday morning; no viable threat (UPDATE)
- Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
- Own it … it's yours
- Poteau City Council to deal with property issues in Monday night's meeting
Popular Content
Articles
- Pocola makes slow-pitch state; Pair hurls no-no as Red Oak wins two in regional
- LeFlore comebacks signify greatest magic of softball regionals
- LeFlore, Whitesboro, Howe softball make state: Caldwell's no-hitter gets Red Oak baseball to state
- Wister's Donaho signs with OKWU for softball
- Friday baseball, softball playoff roundup, slow-pitch state schedule
- LeFlore County native embracing role as OSDH Interim Commissioner
- PHS goes through 'safety search' Tuesday morning
- Judge rules to reverse permit granted by Oklahoma Water Resources Board
- Pocola, Wister, Whitesboro softball get home regionals
- Poteau City Council to deal with property issues in Monday night's meeting
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.