Softball
May 3
State tournaments at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City: Class A quarterfinals: Whitesboro vs. Kiowa 10 a.m. (OG&E Stadium), LeFlore vs. Lookeba-Sickles 10 a.m. (Integris Field); semifinals 1 p.m., final 4 p.m. Class 3A quarterfinal: Pocola vs. Boone-Apache 2:30 p.m. (Field 2), semifinals 4 p.m., final 7 p.m.
May 4
Class 4A state tourney at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City: Howe vs. Washington 11:30 a.m. (OG&E Stadium), semifinals 2:30 p.m., final 5:30 p.m.
Baseball
May 5
Class 2A regional at Wister
Wister vs. Howe 11 a.m., Panama vs. Calera 1:30 p.m., winners 4 p.m., losers 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A regional at Pryor
Poteau vs. Berryhill 1:30 p.m., vs. Pryor-Hilldale winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss)
Class 3A regional at Kingston
Spiro vs. Kansas 1:30 p.m., vs. Kingston-Westville winner 4 p.m. (with a win) OR vs. loser 6:30 p.m. (with a loss)
Class A state tournament
Red Oak vs. Pioneer 4 p.m. at Shawnee High School
Golf
May 4-5
Pocola's Raychel Nelke at Class 2A state tournament at Aqua Canyon at Cimarron National Golf Course tee time 9:08 a.m.
May 9-10
Boys golf state tournaments: Class 3A at Lakeview Golf Course in Ardmore, Class 4A at Boiling Springs Golf Course in Woodward 
Track and field 
May 6-7
Pocola's Garrett Scott and Wister's Coda Ollar at Class 2A state meet at Catoosa High School 
Poteau at Class 4A state meet at Catoosa High School 
Spiro's Dalton Dollar and Heavener's Steven Cruz and Tony Adkins at Class 3A state meet
State meet field events start at 10 a.m. Friday (discus for Poteau's Chyanne Brickell and Spiro's Dalton Dollar) and Saturday (Class 2A long jump for Scott). For track events, preliminaries for hurdles and sprint events and finals for the 3200-meter run, 3200 meter relay and 4x200-meter relay are Friday, starting at 12 p.m. All other track finals are Saturday, starting at 12 p.m.
College baseball 
May 3
Carl Albert State College vs. Connors State College 1 p.m.
May 5
CASC vs. NOC-Tonkawa 1 p.m.*
May 7
CASC at NOC-Tonkawa 1 p.m.*
*-doubleheader
Basketball 
May 23
LeFlore County All-Star Game 6:30 p.m. at Howe

