MCM legacy on display with new LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament Hustle Award
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- Comments
Teammates, family and coaches knew the late Makayla Cheek Manley to have an everlasting spirit. That spirit will be remembered tonight when the first LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament Hustle Award will be given in her name.
During the tournament seeding meeting on Aug. 31, it was agreed that the award would be named for her after Heavener softball head coach Rodale Sanders announced that her mother, Tonya Cheek, made the suggestion.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Lake Wister POW-MIA Memorial Poker Run
- Man of the Woods: Horn, Dunigan win TNJ Classic; Dugan, Riley win TNJ Team of Year
- MCM legacy on display with new LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament Hustle Award
- Jeff Shockley Memprial Golf Tournament, PVHS Putt for Paws Golf Tourney coming up
- Poteau cross-country wins Pumpkin Patch as Snyder, Johnson take No. 1 finishes
- Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas
- Celebration of Life for late chiropractor set Friday afternoon
- Talihina female loses life in accident in Lequire (UPDATE)
Popular Content
Articles
- Howe rallies to claim first seat in 2022 LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tourney Final
- Comebacks, upset mark LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament Day 1
- 2022 LeFlore County High School Fast-Pitch Tournament bracket
- Spiro runs away from Pocola, Poteau slips vs. Metro Christian, more Week 2 football
- Man shot during altercation at dispensary
- New LeFlore County Court Clerk has things off and running in her office
- Poteau sees another shooting incident take place
- Pocola's Maxwell no-hits SC in DH sweep; Wister homers thrice, more softball, baseball
- Texas man loses life in accident near Big Cedar
- Wister Trustees hire new police chief
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.