Makayla Cheek Manley.jpg
Teammates, family and coaches knew the late Makayla Cheek Manley to have an everlasting spirit. That spirit will be remembered tonight when the first LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament Hustle Award will be given in her name.
During the tournament seeding meeting on Aug. 31, it was agreed that the award would be named for her after Heavener softball head coach Rodale Sanders announced that her mother, Tonya Cheek, made the suggestion.

