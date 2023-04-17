CASC celebrates Miller home run

Carl Albert State College softball players greet Cheyenne Miller at home plate after her home run against the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain on Monday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Carl Albert State College's softball team swept a doubleheader at home against the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain on Monday, extending its winning streak to six games.

CASC (13-25, 11-5 Region 2) won 8-4 in Game 1, breaking a tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

