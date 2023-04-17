Carl Albert State College's softball team swept a doubleheader at home against the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain on Monday, extending its winning streak to six games.
CASC (13-25, 11-5 Region 2) won 8-4 in Game 1, breaking a tie with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Isabel Ray hit a go-ahead two-run single for a 6-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth. Ray allowed four hits and a walk in five innings as the starter, and went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Hailey Nguyen went 3-for-4. Kattie Bailey went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Delanie Willoughby doubled twice and drove in two runs.
In Game 2, CASC won 6-5. After UARM took a 4-1 lead in the top of the third inning, Cheyenne Miller scored a tying three-run home run in the bottom of the third. After CASC scored in the bottom of the fifth, UARM tied it in the top of the sixth. CASC earned the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth.
CASC will play a doubleheader at National Park College in Hot Springs, Ark., on Thursday, starting at noon.