Four Wister baseball pitchers (Riley Crane, Ethan Thornburg, Jayden Byars and Dartyn Meeks) threw an inning each in a no-hitter of LeFlore on Monday. Will Bryan homered.
Baseball
September 11, 2023
Baseball
Wister 9, LeFlore 0
Softball
Buffalo Valley 5, Wright City 4
Addi Wright threw nine strikeouts in the full seven innings. Raelea Johnson hit 3-for-4 with an RBI. Katie Kennedy hit 2-for-3.
McCurtain 13, Keota 3
Keota's Jaycee Byrd hit 2-for-2 and threw six strikeouts in 3.2 innings. McCurtain's Cady Myers hit 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs. Sydnie Tackett threw five strikeouts while allowing six hits and no walks while McCurtain committed only one error in the four-inning game.
