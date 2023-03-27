Heavener softball at Panama

Heavener softball infielders meet before the bottom of the first inning at Panama.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Heavener's baseball and softball teams won in eight innings on Monday. For Heavener softball (10-5, ranked ninth in Class 4A), Ava Cartwright scored Brooklyn May with a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run at Panama. For Heavener baseball (4-6), Bryce Early doubled in Angel Alvarez with no outs in the bottom of the eighth for the winning run.

Also, Spiro's baseball team (8-2, 7-0 District 3A-7) used a three-run top of the eighth inning, with a run-scoring single by Corbin Miller for the go-ahead run, to maintain its spot atop its district.

