Heavener's baseball and softball teams won in eight innings on Monday. For Heavener softball (10-5, ranked ninth in Class 4A), Ava Cartwright scored Brooklyn May with a sacrifice fly for the go-ahead run at Panama. For Heavener baseball (4-6), Bryce Early doubled in Angel Alvarez with no outs in the bottom of the eighth for the winning run.
Also, Spiro's baseball team (8-2, 7-0 District 3A-7) used a three-run top of the eighth inning, with a run-scoring single by Corbin Miller for the go-ahead run, to maintain its spot atop its district.
Poteau baseball (10-3, 7-0 District 4A-8) held on at home after Sallisaw posted a two-run hit in the last inning to stay unblemished in district play. Coby Bell throw 10 strikeouts in the full seven innings.
Pocola (9-0) and Red Oak (10-0) earned double-digit wins after getting No. 1 in Class 4A and Class A, respectively, in the initial slow-pitch ranking.
Here's a rundown of Monday's baseball and softball scores.
Heavener 7, Roland 6 (8 innings)
Spiro 7, Checotah 4 (8 innings)
Howe 6, Sallisaw Central 3
Heavener 8, Panama 7 (8 innings)
Buffalo Valley 11, Smithville 1