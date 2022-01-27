Below is a rundown of the most LeFlore County Basketball Tournament championships, following Saturday's sweep of the finals by Pocola. Also, this was the second time that Pocola swept the finals (previously 1991). Howe swept the finals last year. Spiro swept the finals eight times (1954, 1956-58, 1961, 1976, 1978, 1980). Talihina (1966), Monroe (1955) and Cameron (1932) have also accomplished finals sweeps.
Girls
Howe 18 (2015-21, 2012, 2008-09, 2003-04, 1989-90, 1959, 1942, 1939-40)
Spiro 14 (1996, 1988, 1984, 1980-81, 1978, 1976, 1972, 1961-62, 1956-58, 1954)
Pocola 10 (2022, 2005-07, 1997, 1994-95, 1991, 1969, 1964)
LeFlore 8 (1968, 1973, 1975, 1977, 1944-46, 1941)
Talihina 7 (1998-99, 1971, 1966-67, 1963, 1960)
Poteau 7 (2013-14, 2002, 1987, 1985, 1982-83)
Panama 6 (2000, 1952, 1949-50, 1935-36)
Heavener 5 (2010-11, 1993, 1965, 1951)
Bokoshe 3 (2001, 1986, 1979)
Arkoma 1 (1992)
Wister 1 (1974)
Monroe 2 (1955, 1943)
Cameron 3 (1932-33, 1953)
Fanshawe 4 (1934, 1937, 1947-48)
Boys
Spiro 30 (2019, 2018, 2012-15, 2005-06, 2008, 1993, 1989, 1986-87, 1981-83, 1975-79, 1970, 1963, 1956-61, 1954)
Poteau 11 (2016-17, 2004, 2000, 1998, 1996, 1984, 1980, 1972-73, 1945)
Talihina 9 (2020, 2010-11, 1968-69, 1974, 1962, 1964, 1966)
Pocola 9 (2022, 1999, 1990-92, 1985, 1971, 1967, 1965)
Wister 8 (1936, 1939, 1943-44, 1946, 1948-50)
Howe 5 (2021, 2007, 2002, 1938, 1937)
Heavener 4 (1994-95, 2001, 2009)
Cameron 3 (1932, 1951-52)
Bokoshe 3 (1988, 1953, 1933)
Panama 2 (1931, 2003)
Whitesboro 2 (1940, 1947)
LeFlore 2 (1934-35)
Monroe 1 (1955)
Glendale 1 (1941)
Fanshawe 1 (1942)