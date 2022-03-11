Carl Albert State College's baseball team won the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday against Redlands Community College.
In the first game, CASC won 5-2 with a three-run sixth inning.
Chance Noah of Red Oak led off the sixth with a triple and scored the go-ahead run on a bases-loaded walk by Jon Shaffer. Cole Resetar scored on an error, and Reed Carroll scored on a sacrifice fly by Matt Schilling.
CASC scored runs in the first and third innings before Redlands tied it with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth.
Bryson Myers of Poteau threw five strikeouts in four innings as the starter. Coby Greiner threw six strikeouts in three scoreless relief innings, allowing only one hit.
Dylan Debuty was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Schilling had a hit, a walk and two RBIs. Shaffer had a hit, a walk and an RBI.
CASC (9-10) was trailing 7-5 through eight innings in the second game when the game was suspended due to darkness. The game will be finished on Sunday before the Vikings and Cougars (9-8) play a scheduled doubleheader.
The Vikings scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning before Redlands answered with three in the top of the third and one in the fourth. Redlands notched three in the top of the seventh before CASC posted two in the bottom half of the inning.