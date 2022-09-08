The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's women's cross-country team had another Poteau graduate leading the way to start the new season.

Freshman Zoe Nesbitt led the Lions by finishing 20:31.54 in the 5K course at the City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic on Saturday. She placed 54th and was 23 seconds away from the top 40. UAFS was 11th with 274 points, five points away from 10th-place Rhodes College. Middle Tennessee State won with 37 points.

Tags

Recommended for you