The University of Arkansas-Fort Smith's women's cross-country team had another Poteau graduate leading the way to start the new season.
Freshman Zoe Nesbitt led the Lions by finishing 20:31.54 in the 5K course at the City Auto Memphis Twilight Classic on Saturday. She placed 54th and was 23 seconds away from the top 40. UAFS was 11th with 274 points, five points away from 10th-place Rhodes College. Middle Tennessee State won with 37 points.
In the men's four-mile race, Cade Weatherton of Arkoma was 52nd in 23:09.66 to start his senior season. Weatherton was seven seconds away from the top 50. His 5:47-mile pace was similar to his pace in the latter part of last year. He was the second Lion across the finishing line as the team placed eighth with 204 points, four away from seventh-place Christian Brothers.
Memphis and Middle Tennessee State both had 39 points, but the Tigers won since its sixth-place tiebreaker runner was two spots ahead of MTSU's No. 6 runner.