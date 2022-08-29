DSC_2559.JPG

Wister's softball team was awarded with the No. 17 spot in the Class A ranking after winning nine straight games to be 11-7. The key win last week was a 3-1 eight-inning victory against Whitesboro (12-2) on Friday in the Carl Albert State College Festival.

Whitesboro went down to No. 3 in Class B after winning one of two games last week. Buffalo Valley (15-4) remains No. 1 in Class B, having gone 3-3 against mostly stiff competition.

