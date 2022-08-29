Wister's softball team was awarded with the No. 17 spot in the Class A ranking after winning nine straight games to be 11-7. The key win last week was a 3-1 eight-inning victory against Whitesboro (12-2) on Friday in the Carl Albert State College Festival.
Whitesboro went down to No. 3 in Class B after winning one of two games last week. Buffalo Valley (15-4) remains No. 1 in Class B, having gone 3-3 against mostly stiff competition.
Cameron (12-2), the other area team in the Class B ranking, rose three spots to No. 13 as it stretched its winning streak to 10 games with road wins of 12-1 against Smithville and 11-1 against Soper on Friday.
Red Oak (11-4) remains ranked fifth in Class A after going 3-3 last week. Both Red Oak and BV won two of four games at the Murray State College Festival.
In the fall baseball rankings, Wister (12-1) remains No. 2 in Class A. Wister beat No. 8 Dale 5-3 on Friday. Red Oak (6-4) fell three spots to 14th in Class A. In Class B, Buffalo Valley (8-3) is ranked 11th after winning both games last week.