Liberty coach Hugh Freeze said it might have been the biggest win of his career. Arkansas’ Sam Pittman knew it was his worst loss.

No. 23 Liberty picked up its first win over a Southeastern Conference school just five years after its entry to FBS on Saturday, making a goal-line stand with 1:11 left to beat Arkansas 21-19 at Frank Broyles Field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

