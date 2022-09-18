Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska 49-14 on Saturday in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost.

The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries when both teams were in the Big 8 followed by the Big 12.

