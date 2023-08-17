Pocola's softball team (5-3, 5-0 District 2A-11) is on the verge of a district title after sweeping a doubleheader with Canadian as Kyleigh Combs threw a three-inning perfect game and Alli Lomon pitched a no-hitter. Since Class 2A districts only have four teams, Pocola only plays six district games, as Howe (4-2, 1-0) and Panama (4-3, 0-1) do in District 2A-10.
Pocola's district finale is slated for Sept. 5 at home against Sallisaw Central.
Poteau (4-2, 3-1 District 4A-6) saw its five-run lead slip away as it took its first district loss at Stigler. Spiro (1-4, 1-2 District 3A-8) earned its first win by beating Heavener (3-2, 2-2 District 3A-8). Poteau gets a clarifying string of district games next week while playing at Sallisaw on Monday, at Broken Bow (6-0, 5-0 district) on Tuesday and at home on Aug. 24 against Stigler.
On the baseball side, Wister reached 6-0 with a road win. Jayden Byars threw eight strikeouts in four innings.
Stigler 9, Poteau 8
Spiro 8, Heavener 2
LeFlore 13, Talihina 5
Wister 12, Haworth 0
Wister 14, Haworth 0
Howe 9, Whitesboro 2^
Red Oak 76, Whitesboro 0^
Buffalo Valley 12, Coleman 4*
Keota 5, McCurtain 1
Keota 12, Battiest 7
^Red Oak Festival
*-Tupelo Tournament
Baseball
Wister 9, Rattan 4
Howe 11, Battiest 2
Preston 16, Cameron 4
Okay 11, McCurtain 2
Stuart 14, Buffalo Valley 3*
Haileyville 13, Whitesboro 6%
*-Varnum Tournament
%-New Lima Tournament