Pocola home run celebration vs. Canadian

Pocola's Elliot Alexander (11), Brynlee Noble (8), Riley Jerrell (3) and Kylee Merritt (21) celebrate with Allyssa Parker (00) after Parker's home run in Game 1 against Canadian on Thursday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Pocola's softball team (5-3, 5-0 District 2A-11) is on the verge of a district title after sweeping a doubleheader with Canadian as Kyleigh Combs threw a three-inning perfect game and Alli Lomon pitched a no-hitter. Since Class 2A districts only have four teams, Pocola only plays six district games, as Howe (4-2, 1-0) and Panama (4-3, 0-1) do in District 2A-10.

Pocola's district finale is slated for Sept. 5 at home against Sallisaw Central.

Tags

Recommended for you