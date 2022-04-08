DSC_0834.JPG

Nine area softball teams received home slow-pitch district tournaments while four Class A-B baseball teams will host districts. Below are the assignments. Schedules for the tournaments will be determined later. The districts take place on or around April 22.

Baseball

Class A

Fourth-ranked Red Oak hosts Cave Springs and Gans.

Arkoma goes with Fort Towson to eighth-ranked Wright City.

Keota goes with Weleetka to Crowder.

Class B

Cameron hosts Bokoshe and Webbers Falls. 

LeFlore, which is ranked 20th, losts Kinta and Midway.

Buffalo Valley hosts Indianola and Wilson (Henryetta).

McCurtain goes with Eagletown to Smithville.

Softball

Class A

Third-ranked Whitesboro hosts Indianola, Butner and Paden.

Eighth-ranked LeFlore hosts Wilson (Henryetta), Mason and Braggs.

Ninth-ranked Cameron hosts McCurtain, Bluejacket and Oaks.

No. 11 Buffalo Valley hosts Maud, Bowlegs and New Lima.

Class 2A

Fifth-ranked Red Oak hosts Arkoma, Gans and Cave Springs.

Keota goes with Soper and Clayton to Rattan.

Class 3A

Fifth-ranked Pocola hosts Sallisaw Central.

Sixth-ranked Wister hosts Talihina and Haworth.

Class 4A

Heavener hosts Vian and Warner.

Howe hosts Wilburton and Panama.

