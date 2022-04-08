Nine area softball teams received home slow-pitch district tournaments while four Class A-B baseball teams will host districts. Below are the assignments. Schedules for the tournaments will be determined later. The districts take place on or around April 22.
Baseball
Class A
Fourth-ranked Red Oak hosts Cave Springs and Gans.
Arkoma goes with Fort Towson to eighth-ranked Wright City.
Keota goes with Weleetka to Crowder.
Class B
Cameron hosts Bokoshe and Webbers Falls.
LeFlore, which is ranked 20th, losts Kinta and Midway.
Buffalo Valley hosts Indianola and Wilson (Henryetta).
McCurtain goes with Eagletown to Smithville.
Softball
Class A
Third-ranked Whitesboro hosts Indianola, Butner and Paden.
Eighth-ranked LeFlore hosts Wilson (Henryetta), Mason and Braggs.
Ninth-ranked Cameron hosts McCurtain, Bluejacket and Oaks.
No. 11 Buffalo Valley hosts Maud, Bowlegs and New Lima.
Class 2A
Fifth-ranked Red Oak hosts Arkoma, Gans and Cave Springs.
Keota goes with Soper and Clayton to Rattan.
Class 3A
Fifth-ranked Pocola hosts Sallisaw Central.
Sixth-ranked Wister hosts Talihina and Haworth.
Class 4A
Heavener hosts Vian and Warner.
Howe hosts Wilburton and Panama.