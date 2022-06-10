Howe Public Schools hired Richie Nye as the new softball head coach and Shelby Whitecotton as the assistant coach on Monday, replacing head coach Mike Womack and assistant coach Shannon Stubbs.
"I have been around these girls a long time. I felt like they deserve to be coached. I was already involved with them anyway. It just made sense," said Nye, whose younger daughter, Karsyn, will be a junior on the team.
Nye coached softball at Carl Albert State College for three years (2004-06), bringing the team to the NJCAA Division II World Series in 2004, where it won three of five games, Cameron University for two years and three years of high-school softball with stints at Panama, Buffalo Valley and Wister.
Whitecotton coached CASC softball this spring and last year.
This spring was Howe's third slow-pitch state tournament appearance under Womack. Howe also made it in slow-pitch in 2018 and '19. Howe reached the fast-pitch state tournament in 2017 and '18.
"Coach Womack made this program what it is. He brought it a long way," Nye said.
Nye stated that he will strive to maintain the high achievement of the program.
Womack has stepped away from coaching. Stubbs has been hired to teach in Poteau.