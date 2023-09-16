Oklahoma State's football team lost 33-7 against South Alabama on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State gave no reassurance for fans in the first half for fans who were looking for answers in cementing the starting quarterback. Redshirt senior Alan Bowman, the starter, completed six of 12 passes for 42 yards and an interception, and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy was 1-for-5 for two yards while netting four rushing yards in the half before the Cowboys entered the locker room trailing 23-0.
South Alabama lit up the scoreboard with a 39-yard Diego Guajardo field goal with 6:08 left in the first quarter. USA's LaDamian Webb and Caullin Lacy got active in the first half. Lacy caught a 39-yard pass from Carter Bradley with 1:01 left in the first quarter for a 10-0 margin. After Marquise Robinson snared his first collegiate interception, Lacy found open landscape on the next play for a 17-yard touchdown run to put OSU in a 16-0 hole 16 seconds into the second quarter. Bradley found Lacy deep down the right sideline for a 57-yard touchdown pass with 1:03 left in the half. Lacy had five catches for 104 yards in the first half.
A 34-yard pass from Bowman to Talyn Shettron to the USA 18-yard line early in the second quarter was ruled incomplete since Shettron was unable to maintain possession.
Gundy entered the game midway through the second quarter, and ran 15 yards for a first down with a bit less than four minutes left in the half during his second drive. However, the Cowboys had to punt four plays later.
OSU went three-and-out while trailing by 23 points in the last minute of the half.
As OSU faced 3rd-and-10 at its own 4-yard line with 11 minutes left in the third quarter, Gundy scrambled into open field for 21 yards to the 25-yard line. A 9-yard pass to Jaden Bray gave OSU another first down at the OSU 42, but a holding penalty and a sack forced the Cowboys to punt with a bit more than eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Gundy threw for three first downs and ran for one in an 82-yard drive that spanned the end of the third quarter and the early part of the fourth, ending in a 2-yard Jaden Nixon touchdown run with 12:14 left. After Alex Hale's extra point, OSU trailed 23-7.
Guajardo hit a field goal with 9:08 left. A few minutes later, Webb ran 64 yards for a touchdown. Garret Rangel played the last nine minutes at quarterback for OSU.