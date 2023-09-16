Oklahoma State's football team lost 33-7 against South Alabama on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State gave no reassurance for fans in the first half for fans who were looking for answers in cementing the starting quarterback. Redshirt senior Alan Bowman, the starter, completed six of 12 passes for 42 yards and an interception, and redshirt sophomore Gunnar Gundy was 1-for-5 for two yards while netting four rushing yards in the half before the Cowboys entered the locker room trailing 23-0.

