ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma State staved off elimination at the Big 12 Baseball Championship Thursday as the second-seeded Cowboys topped third-seeded West Virginia, 3-2, at Globe Life Field.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma State staved off elimination at the Big 12 Baseball Championship Thursday as the second-seeded Cowboys topped third-seeded West Virginia, 3-2, at Globe Life Field.
With the win, the 12th-ranked Cowboys improved to 38-17 and advance to face Oklahoma Friday at 6:30 p.m. The No. 14 Mountaineers dropped to 39-18.
OSU's win also marked a milestone for 11th-year head coach Josh Holliday as it was the 400th victory of his career.
The duo of Nolan McLean and Juaron Watts-Brown led the way for OSU with strong showings on the mound.
McLean made his second career start and allowed just two runs on four hits while striking out four in six innings of work, which marked a career long.
Watts-Brown came out of the bullpen for the first time this season to open the seventh and tossed three shutout innings to earn the win and improve to 6-4. The righty allowed just two hits and racked up seven strikeouts.
Roc Riggio was the hero offensively as he smacked a go-ahead single in the bottom of the eighth inning off WVU All-Big 12 closer Carlson Reed.
The Cowboys jumped out to an early lead in the first. After the first three batters reached safely to load the bases, Chase Adkison delivered a sacrifice fly to right field to bring home a run. Up next, Nolan Schubart collected an RBI on a groundout as Riggio scampered home and slid in just ahead of the tag to put the Pokes up 2-0.
The Mountaineers answered with a run in the second. Landon Wallace led off the inning with a double, and two groundouts brought him home to cut the OSU lead to one.
The score remained 2-1 until the sixth when WVU loaded the bases with one out and scored the tying run on a groundout to first.
With the game knotted at 2-2 through 7 ½ innings, David Mendham led off the home half of the eighth with an infield single and moved to second on a sac bunt by Marcus Brown. Following a walk to Zach Ehrhard, Riggio stepped to the plate and smoked a pitch to right field to give OSU a 3-2 advantage.
WVU made things interesting in the ninth. After Watts-Brown struck out the first two batters, a hit by pitch, double and another hit by pitch loaded the bases.
But Watts-Brown came up big, striking out Wallace to end the game.
OSU had lost 9-5 to Oklahoma in the first round on Wednesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.