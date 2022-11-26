With starting quarterback Spencer Sanders and running back Dominic Richardson inactive, Oklahoma State relied on backups to fight West Virginia in its regular-season finale on a cold, rainy Saturday, losing 24-19 to finish the regular season with five losses for the first time in four years.
"I told the guys I was proud of the way they finished," OSU head coach Mike Gundy said.
Immediately after a short punt by OSU's Logan Ward from deep in Cowboys territory, West Virginia's Garrett Greene sliced through the middle of the OSU defense for a 36-yard touchdown run.
A fair catch interference penalty on a punt placed the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) in Mountaineers territory for the first time with less than two minutes left in the opening quarter. Brennan Pressley caught a 32-yard pass to start the drive and completed the series with a 4-yard touchdown run to the left end on the first play of the second quarter.
Jason Taylor dove for his sixth interception of the year at the West Virginia 33-yard line with 8:08 left in the first half.
"Jason Taylor continues to be in the right place and make plays," Gundy said.
On a fourth-and-1 play at the West Virginia 7-yard line, Deondre Jackson's run up the middle fell short of the first down with 4:32 left in the half.
Tanner Brown hit his 20th field goal of the season with 14 seconds left in the half, allowing OSU to enter halftime ahead 10-7.
OSU held on just 2:15 into the second half before giving up another big touchdown run as Jaylen Anderson went up the gut 54 yards for a touchdown, giving the Mountaineers (5-7, 3-6, Big 12) the 14-10 lead.
Anderson dusted the Cowboys' defense again on West Virginia's next drive, making a couple of defenders miss on a cutback before breaking away on his 57-yard touchdown run, putting OSU at a 21-10 deficit with 9:53 left in the third quarter.
Brown connected on a 38-yard field goal, getting OSU within 21-13 with 5:59 left in the third quarter.
The Cowboys stopped Tony Mathis run at the West Virginia 49 on a fourth-and-1 at the 2:16 mark of the third.
Ollie Gordon ran to the right 23 yards for his second touchdown of his freshman season, getting the Cowboys within 21-19 with 24 seconds left in the third quarter. The two-point conversion pass failed.
West Virginia's Casey Legg hit a 34-yard field goal with 5:59 left.
OSU turned the ball over on downs at the West Virginia 28 as a Garrett Rangel pass went incomplete with 1:50 left.
After forcing a quick three-and-out, the Cowboys had another shot with 1:29 left and 50 yards to go with a timeout in hand. However, Rangel threw four straight incomplete passes, although the first two deep balls were on point.
Rangel went 18-for-42 passing for 178 yards after starting 12-for-17 despite the pouring rain.
"In the third quarter and the fourth, it wasn't much fun for passing," Gundy said.
Gordon had 136 yards on 17 carries. Pressley had 77 receiving yards on five catches. Mason Cobb led OSU with 11 tackles (seven solo and 1.5 for loss). Brown is now 21-for-22 (95.5 percent) on field goals this season, standing in a tie with Texas-El Paso's Gavin Baechle for third in FBS in field-goal percentage.
Gundy said Sanders' shoulder injury is day-to-day and "not a black-and-white thing."
The Cowboys will head to a bowl game that will be announced in early December.