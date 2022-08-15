Old Frisco Trail Half Marathon/15K, glow run
The Old Frisco Trail Half Marathon/15K will be Sept. 24, starting at 8 a.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center at 501 S Broadway Avenue in Poteau. The half marathon costs $45, and the 15K costs $40. Race day registration opens at 7 a.m. Sign up by Sept. 6 to get a T-shirt. Click here for the online registration page. There will be aid stations along the race route.
There will be a 5K glow run on Sept. 23 at 8:30 p.m., starting at the Old Frisco Trail trailhead near Highway 59. The cost is $30 by Sept. 6, and $35 afterwards. Race day registration starts at 7:30 p.m.
