STILLWATER – Oklahoma State's season came to an end Saturday at the NCAA Stillwater Regional with an 18-4 loss to second-seeded Dallas Baptist at O'Brate Stadium.
The top-seeded and 12th-ranked Cowboys close their season with a 41-20 record. It marks only the third time in program history OSU did not win a game in an NCAA Tournament in which it appeared (2011 and 1969).
Juaron Watts-Brown took the loss on the mound, working 4 1/3 innings and striking out seven while allowing eight runs, to fall to 6-5. The right-hander racked up 124 strikeouts on the year, the 10th most in a season in program history.
Nolan Schubart and Roc Riggio both homered for the Cowboys; Riggio finished the year with a team-high 18 round trippers, while Schubart smashed 17 in his first collegiate season.
Schubart's home run in the second inning gave the Cowboys a 1-0 lead, but three DBU home runs in the top half of the fourth put the Patriots in front, 4-1.
The Patriots (46-15) finished with six home runs in the contest, three of those by Miguel Santos. They tacked on six runs on seven hits in the fifth inning before adding four more in the sixth to take a 14-1 lead.
OSU added two runs in the seventh inning behind RBI singles from Chase Adkison and David Mendham RBI singles, with the Pokes' final run coming on Riggio's homer in the eighth.