OKLAHOMA CITY – A six-run second inning led the No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State softball team to an 8-0 run-rule victory in five innings over No. 15-seeded Utah Friday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
Friday's eight-run, run-rule victory marks the largest NCAA Women's College World Series win in school history; it's also the first time OSU has run-ruled an opponent in a WCWS game.
All-American Lexi Kilfoyl improved to 16-5 in five innings of work against the Utes as she collected three punchouts and recorded her fourth shutout of the season, a career high.
Playing as the designated home team, the Cowgirls (47-15) took the lead in the first inning for the 29th time this season.
Carwile came through with a two-RBI single as she notched her 39th and 40th RBI of the season, good for a new single-season career high.
The Cowgirls' right fielder has now tallied hits in eight out of her last nine games and has tallied 10 RBI in that stretch.
After another scoreless inning from Kilfoyl, the Pokes batted around and broke the game wide open with a six-spot in the second inning.
Taylor Tuck hit a leadoff double to start things for OSU, her seventh two-bagger of the season, a new career-high for the Stillwater native.
With the bases loaded, Chyenne Factor tacked on OSU's third run with an RBI single to left field. In the next at-bat, Naomi drove in another with an RBI base-hit, growing the lead to four.
Following a wild pitch that scored Becker, Wynne extended the lead to seven with a two-RBI double to left center. Carwile rounded out the scoring for the contest with an RBI single, OSU's eighth and final run of the game.
Needing a run in the bottom of the fifth to keep the game from ending early, Utah had runners on second and third with one out. However, Kilfoyl and the Cowgirls' defense didn't waver and ended the top of the fifth with a strikeout and a groundout to secure the run-rule victory, 8-0.
The Cowgirls' eight-run total marked a program record for the most runs scored in a WCWS game, passing the previous high of seven set against Missouri on May 28, 1994.
With the day off Saturday, the Pokes will resume WCWS action Sunday as they await the loser of game seven between Tennessee and Oklahoma. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.