OKLAHOMA CITY – A six-run second inning led the No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State softball team to an 8-0 run-rule victory in five innings over No. 15-seeded Utah Friday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. 

Friday's eight-run, run-rule victory marks the largest NCAA Women's College World Series win in school history; it's also the first time OSU has run-ruled an opponent in a WCWS game. 

