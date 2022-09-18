DOMINIC RICHARDSON
Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson totes the ball on a first-quarter carry during Saturday night's home game against the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Boone Pickens Stadium.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Eighth-ranked Oklahoma State scored the first 42 points of the game and dominated both offensively and defensively en route to an easy 63-7 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Spencer Sanders threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns in just a little more than a quarter of play, and the special teams returned both a blocked field goal and a punt for TDs.

