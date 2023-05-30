ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma State's Big 12 Championship run ended with a 12-5 loss to TCU in the tournament's title game Sunday at Globe Life Field.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
ARLINGTON, Texas – Oklahoma State's Big 12 Championship run ended with a 12-5 loss to TCU in the tournament's title game Sunday at Globe Life Field.
With the loss, the 12th-ranked Cowboys fell to 41-18. OSU will host an NCAA Regional at O'Brate Stadium beginning Friday as the Pokes will be making their 10th-straight NCAA tourney appearance and 48th overall.
Nolan Schubart led OSU with a 2-for-3 showing at the plate that included a home run and four RBIs, while Roc Riggio and David Mendham also had two hits apiece for the Cowboys.
OSU used six pitchers in the game. Ben Abram took the loss to fall to 8-3 on the season as he allowed four runs on four hits while striking out three in two innings of work.
After losing in the opening round 9-5 to Oklahoma, the Cowboys defeated West Virginia 3-2 on Thursday, won 8-3 against Oklahoma on Friday and beat Texas Tech twice on Saturday, 8-1 and 6-5, to make the Big 12 Championship Game.
OSU placed three on the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team – David Mendham (1B), Marcus Brown (SS) and Brennan Phillips (SP).
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.