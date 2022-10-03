In a battle of top 20 teams, the ninth-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys went south into Texas and came away with a convincing 36-25 victory over the 16th-ranked Baylor Bears on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.

The game was a rematch of the 2021 Big 12 Championship Game won by Baylor that took away any chance of OSU making the College Football Playoffs. The Cowboys got a measure of revenge in this one.

