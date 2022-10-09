The seventh-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys outlasted the Texas Tech Red Raiders 41-31 Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium to remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play – and remain as one of the three unbeatens in the conference, joining Texas Christian University and Kansas State.
The win made things doubly sweet for OSU fans as the late legendary Oklahoma A&M halfback Bob Fenimore, who died July 28, 2010, was inducted into the Ring of Honor along with Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.
Trailing 24-20 at halftime, the Pokes got the second-half kickoff and drove from its own 25 to the Texas Tech 18, but the drive stalled. Tanner Brown ended the drive with a 34-yard field goal to cut OSU’s deficit to 24-23 with 11:25 left in the third quarter.
The Red Raiders responded as they went 65 yards in eight plays to hit paydirt on a 2-yard TD run by SaRodorick Thompson. Trey Wolff’s PAT upped Texas Tech’s lead to 31-23 with 8:42 remaining in the period.
The Cowboys (5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play) retied the game as Spencer Sanders capped a 53-yard, seven-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. The Pokes decided to go for two points, and Sanders, after he got the center snapped tossed the ball up in the air to a passing-by Jaden Bray, who continued around the left side of the line of scrimmage and into the end zone for a successful two-point conversion and a tie game at 31 with 3:18 remaining in the quarter.
The first big defensive play went to the Cowboys as Mason Cobb picked off a Morton pass at the Texas Tech 33 and returned it to the 19 with 2:12 left.
OSU got as deep as the Texas Tech 2 before the Red Raiders’ defense made a stand, forcing a 24-yard field goal by Brown with three seconds left in the period to give the Pokes a 34-31 lead going into the fourth quarter.
After struggling to stop the Texas Tech offense through the first three quarters, the Cowboys finally halted the Red Raiders. OSU stopped Texas Tech on downs twice on each of its first two drives of the final period.
“I thought our defensive coaches made some really good adjustments at halftime,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “We held them to seven (points) in the second half, and we scored 21.”
After the second stopped Texas Tech drive on downs at the OSU 43 with 6:17 remaining in the quarter, OSU went 57 yards in 11 plays as Dominic Richardson capped the drive with a 2-yard TD run as he had a host of Cowboys pushing him into the end zone with 2:22 left in the game. Brown’s PAT upped OSU’s advantage to 41-31.
“We didn’t rush the ball as well as we need to rush the ball,” Gundy said, “but we did at the end of the game. Interestingly enough, the last drive when they knew we were going to run it, we rushed the ball better than we did the other three quarters, in m opinion. It was a great win for us.”
The Red Raiders (3-3, 1-2) took the opening kickoff and cashed in the drive on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Behren Morton to Jerand Bradley. Wolff’s extra point put Texas Tech up 7-0 with 12:17 left in the first quarter.
The Cowboys answered as their opening drive ended with a Sanders’ 32-yard TD pass to Bryson Green. Brown’s PAT tied the game at 7 with 11:48 remaining in the quarter.
The Red Raiders tried to respond in kind, but their drive stalled at the OSU 27. Wolff attempted a 44-yard field goal. However, Wolff’s kick was a low-line drive kick that hit the right upright, keeping the game tied at 7 with 8:40 remaining in the quarter.
After each team exchanged drives ending with punts, the Pokes went on a six-play, 63-yard drive that ended with Sanders scampering into the end zone from 14 yards out. Brown’s extra point gave OSU a 14-7 lead with 5:03 left in the period.
After stopping Texas Tech on the ensuing drive, OSU got the ball off the punt at its own 32. The Cowboys drove as deep as the Texas Tech 25, where the drive stalled. Brown capped the drive with a 42-yard field goal to put the Pokes ahead 17-7 with 2:31 left in the quarter.
The Red Raiders responded with an 81-yard, 10-play drive that ended with Morton’s 9-yard burst up the middle as he virtually went untouched into the end zone with 20 seconds remaining in the period. Wolff’s PAT cut the Texas Tech deficit to 17-14 at the end of the opening quarter.
The Red Raiders regained the lead on their first drive of the second period as they drove 64 yards in eight plays as Morton connected on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Xavier White. Wolff’s extra point put Texas Tech back in front at 21-17 with 12:33 left before halftime.
The Cowboys responded as they drove from their own 27 to the Texas Tech 5 before the drive stalled, so Brown ended the drive with a 22-yard field goal to cut the OSU deficit to 21-20 with 7:18 remaining in the first half.
The Red Raiders milked almost all of the remaining clock as they went on a 19-play drive, including a fourth-down conversion and an OSU penalty that kept a drive going, that covered 70 yards, but the drive stalled after it got to the OSU 5 with 35 seconds left in the first half. Wolff capped the drive with a 23-yard field goal to up Texas Tech’s lead to 24-20 at halftime.
OSU will visit TCU at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, in a Big 12 Conference showdown between conference unbeatens.