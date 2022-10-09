The seventh-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys outlasted the Texas Tech Red Raiders 41-31 Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium to remain undefeated in Big 12 Conference play – and remain as one of the three unbeatens in the conference, joining Texas Christian University and Kansas State.

The win made things doubly sweet for OSU fans as the late legendary Oklahoma A&M halfback Bob Fenimore, who died July 28, 2010, was inducted into the Ring of Honor along with Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas.

Tags

Recommended for you