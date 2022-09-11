Despite a sluggish start, the 11th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys ended strong as they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-17 Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

OSU appeared to get the opening momentum, thanks to Jaden Nixon’s 40-yard return on the opening kickoff to put the Cowboys at their own 41 to begin its drive. However, the drive sputtered around midfield.

