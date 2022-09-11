Despite a sluggish start, the 11th-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys ended strong as they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-17 Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.
OSU appeared to get the opening momentum, thanks to Jaden Nixon’s 40-yard return on the opening kickoff to put the Cowboys at their own 41 to begin its drive. However, the drive sputtered around midfield.
The Sun Devils (1-1), once they got the ball off OSU punter Tom Hutton’s punt at their own 13, ASU running back X Vallady rambled 42 yards to put the Sun Devils at the OSU 45. ASU got as deep as the OSU 10 but had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Carter Brown for a 3-0 ASU lead with exactly nine minutes left in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the OSU offense continued to sputter as the Cowboys could not muster anything. In fact, ASU linebacker Kyle Soelle picked off a OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders pass at the ASU 21 with six seconds left in the period to preserve a 3-0 lead for the Sun Devils entering the second quarter.
It took the OSU defense to finally spark its offense. OSU defensive end Tyler Lacy recovered a fumble at the ASU 37 with 9:41 left before halftime.
The Pokes went 41 yard in five plays as Dominic Richardson’s 3-yard touchdown run capped the scoring drive. Tanner Brown’s extra point put OSU ahead for the first time in the game at 7-3 with 8:28 remaining in the first half.
After ASU punter pinned the Cowboys (2-0) deep in their own end at the OSU 4 with 5:52 left in the first half, the Pokes responded by going 96 yards in 12 plays as Sanders took it in from six yards out. Tanner Brown’s PAT upped the OSU lead to 14-3 with 2:45 remaining before halftime.
On the ensuing ASU possession, the Sun Devils were stopped, forcing a punt by punter Eddie Czaplicki. However, he shanked the punt, putting the Cowboys in position for a late score as the Pokes took over at the ASU 40 with 1:51 left in the first half.
While OSU could not capitalize with a TD, the Cowboys did get points as Tanner Brown connected on a 43-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining before halftime to put OSU ahead 17-3 at halftime.
The Sun Devils took the second half kickoff at its own 25. Thanks to a 73-yard pass play from Emory Jones to Gio Sanders that put the ball at the OSU 2, ASU capped a four-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run by Vallady. Carter Brown’s extra point cut the OSU lead to 17-10 with 12:18 left in the third quarter.
The Sun Devils, after stopping the Cowboys on the ensuing possession, started their drive at their own 31 with 10:46 remaining in the period.
ASU got as deep as the OSU 30, but the Sun Devils’ drive stalled, and Carter Brown then missed a 48-yard field goal with 7:30 remaining in the quarter.
The Pokes, aided by an ASU penalty for roughing the passer and illegal substitution, drove as deep as the ASU 2. However, a false start penalty moved OSU back to the ASU 7, forcing a successful 24-yard field goal attempt by Tanner Brown with 5:48 left in the period to up the OSU lead to 20-10, which was the score at the end of the period in which rain started to fall beginning at the halfway mark.
The Sun Devils got to within a score as ASU went 85 yards in eight plays, of which the last play was a 21-yard TD pass from Jones to Gio Sanders. Carter Brown’s PAT cut OSU’s lead to 20-17 with 14:25 left to play in the game.
The Cowboys responded with a three-play 65-yard drive, of which the final 31 yards came on a flea-flicker play that ended with Spencer Sanders hitting Bryson Green on a 31-yard touchdown pass. Tanner Brown’s extra point put OSU back ahead by 10 points at 27-17 with 13:31 remaining in the game.
OSU pretty much sealed the deal on its next drive, going 80 yard in 13 plays as Spencer Sanders connected with a wide-open Ollie Gordon in the right flat for a 14-yard TD pass. Tanner Brown’s PAT increased the OSU advantage to 34-17 with 7:41 remaining to play in the game.