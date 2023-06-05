OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State softball team fell to No. 4-seeded Tennessee, 3-1, Sunday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at the 2023 NCAA Women's College World Series. 

With the result, the Cowgirls end their 2023 season with a 47-16 record; 47 victories in a single season ranks sixth-most in program history.  

Tags

Recommended for you