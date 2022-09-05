OU FOOTBALL
Oklahoma running back Marcus Major scores one of his two touchdowns during Saturday afternoon's season-opening win over Texas-El Paso at Owen Field.
Photo by Shawn Woolley

No. 9 Oklahoma scored three touchdowns in the first nine minutes of the game and cruised to a 45-13 victory over Texas-El Paso on Saturday afternoon at Owen Field.

A new era in Sooner football began Saturday as former OU defensive coordinator Brent Venables got his first victory as a head coach. Venables had been an assistant at Kansas State, OU and Clemson for the past 26 seasons.

Tags

Recommended for you