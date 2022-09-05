No. 9 Oklahoma scored three touchdowns in the first nine minutes of the game and cruised to a 45-13 victory over Texas-El Paso on Saturday afternoon at Owen Field.
A new era in Sooner football began Saturday as former OU defensive coordinator Brent Venables got his first victory as a head coach. Venables had been an assistant at Kansas State, OU and Clemson for the past 26 seasons.
Dillon Gabriel, a Central Florida transfer, hit on 15-of-23 passing in his Sooner debut for 233 yards and two TDs. He also rushed six times for 20 yards and a touchdown.
Expectations are high for the team this year with Venables bringing his passion and intensity back to Oklahoma.
“(It was a) special day,” Venables said. “It went really, really fast, but (it was) a really special day for a lot of reasons, most of all is that we did a lot of things for the first time. A lot of players experienced some things for the first time. (I'm) super thankful for the fans today because they were outstanding. For the most part, I thought our guys played a really clean game on both sides of the ball.”
Running back Eric Gray had 102 yards on the ground on 16 carries and added two catches for 33 yards. Marcus Major had seven carries for 54 yards and two TDs, and Marvin Mims had a game-high 81 receiving yards on three receptions. Brayden Willis added two touchdowns receiving as well.
The Sooners’ offense had 492 yards and the defense held the Miners (0-2) to just 28 yards rushing, the fewest by an OU opponent since Kansas in 2014.
OU (1-0) scored on its first three possessions without going to a third down.
Gabriel finished a five-play, 75-yard drive with a 12-yard TD run to put OU on top 7-0.
After a UTEP punt, Gabriel hit Willis on a 6-yard touchdown pass to put the Sooners up 14-0.
Another UTEP punt led to a 46-yard TD on a Gavin Freeman reverse, and OU led 21-0.
None of the first three OU drives lasted more than two minutes.
The Miners answered with 10 straight points, but OU led 28-10 at the half.
The Sooners controlled the clock in the second half to get their first win of the 2022 season.
OU entertains Kent State at 6 p.m. next Saturday at Owen Field.