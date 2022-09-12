The Oklahoma Sooners' offense woke up late in the first half and scored 33 unanswered points throughout the rest of the game en route to a 33-3 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday night at Owen Field.

OU (2-0) hadn’t scored a point with 1:10 left in the first half. The Sooners took over at their own 24-yard line and went on a six-play, 76-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead at halftime. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel hit Marvin Mims for the 36-yard score.

