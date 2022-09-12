The Oklahoma Sooners' offense woke up late in the first half and scored 33 unanswered points throughout the rest of the game en route to a 33-3 victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday night at Owen Field.
OU (2-0) hadn’t scored a point with 1:10 left in the first half. The Sooners took over at their own 24-yard line and went on a six-play, 76-yard drive to take a 7-3 lead at halftime. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel hit Marvin Mims for the 36-yard score.
OU’s offense came alive in the second half, scoring on four straight possessions to move ahead 31-3 heading into the final quarter. Marcus Major went for a 16-yard TD, Zach Schmit hit a field goal, Drake Stoops caught an 18-yard score and Mims hauled in a 58-yard pass from Gabriel to put the Sooners on top 31-3. OU got a safety early in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring.
“It was a good win for us,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “We got to 2-0. We faced some good adversity tonight. I’m really proud of our team, our coaches and our players. As I told them at halftime, there is nothing less important than the score at halftime. We really prepared for exactly what happened.”
The Sooners punted on their first four possessions of the game and had only seven yards rushing in the first half. Kent State (0-2) played a very physical game early and had the Sooners’ offense struggling to put points on the board. The OU defense matched the intensity though, holding the Golden Flashes out of the end zone throughout the game.
Kent State’s three points were the fewest Oklahoma has allowed since 2017 (against Kansas) and the defense had 14 tackles for losses along with three sacks.
“At the end of the day, that’s the fewest points that we’ve allowed against an FBS opponent since 2017,” Venables said. “The offense did a great job going right down the field at the beginning of the second half, and then we came back on defense and forced a fumble. (The) offense went right down and punched it in.”
Gabriel finished 21-of-28 passing with 296 yards and three touchdowns. Mims caught two TDs with 163 yards receiving on the day.
OU travels to Lincoln, Neb., next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff against the Cornhuskers in a renewal of an old Big 8/Big 12 Conference rivalry.