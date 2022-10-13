Tyler Simkins run for Panama vs. Pocola

Panama's Tyler Simkins breaks away from Pocola defenders on Thursday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

Week 7 football was highlighted by a showdown between Panama and Pocola at Panama's George Ollie Stadium in which Panama earned its fifth straight win to stay in a tie atop the District A-8 standings. Also, Poteau's 31-game District 4A-4 winning streak ended on the road. The Pirates would either need Broken Bow to lose two of its last three games or claim a marginal points advantage in a three-way tie among district leaders at the end.

Here's what happened in Week 7 around the area.

