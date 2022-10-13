Week 7 football was highlighted by a showdown between Panama and Pocola at Panama's George Ollie Stadium in which Panama earned its fifth straight win to stay in a tie atop the District A-8 standings. Also, Poteau's 31-game District 4A-4 winning streak ended on the road. The Pirates would either need Broken Bow to lose two of its last three games or claim a marginal points advantage in a three-way tie among district leaders at the end.
Here's what happened in Week 7 around the area.
Poteau (5-2, 3-1 District 4A-4) trailed 14-0 at halftime and 21-7 through three quarters. Broken Bow (6-1, 3-0 District 4A-4) was ahead by double digits throughout the fourth quarter.
Panama (5-2, 3-0 District A-8) led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, 22-8 at halftime and 22-14 through three quarters. The Razorbacks took a 30-14 lead on a Tyler Simkins touchdown run with 8:22 left before the Indians (4-4, 2-2 District A-8) rallied with two touchdowns. Pocola's potential game-tying two-point conversion pass was incomplete with 2:17 left.
Spiro (4-3, 2-2 District 2A-6) trailed 35-0 at halftime 48-0 at the end of the third quarter. Jayden Berry had Spiro's lone touchdown.
Keota (5-2, 2-0 District B-6) led 32-6 at the end of the first quarter and finished the game by halftime.
Foyil got within 14-8 of Arkoma in the second quarter, but the Mustangs (3-3, 2-0 District B-6) scored 24 unanswered points the rest of the way.
Heavener (1-6, 0-4 District 2A-6) was within 20-14 at the end of the first quarter before trailing 41-20 at halftime.