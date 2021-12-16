Panama's girls basketball team has a new outlook, having already beaten its win total from last season when it went 3-15.
The Razorbacks (4-2) sounded its new state by gripping the wheel for their fourth straight win on Tuesday, a 59-54 home defeat of Buffalo Valley (6-5, ranked 16th in Class B), despite two of their best players fouling out early in the fourth quarter.
"They're starting to get mentally tougher. It's fun to watch. They're really fun to watch. I'm proud of them," Panama head coach Victor Pierce said.
After Kelcee Ward fouled out, 31 seconds after Hailey Blair went out with her fifth foul, Panama held a 44-41 lead with 6:31 left. Pierce called a timeout and calmed down his young team.
Then, Panama kept moving the ball, scoring 15 points for the remainder of the contest.
"I had that feeling that that was going to happen," Pierce said, referring to the idea that his players might slow the tempo to hold on, "but I told my girls to stay the course. Try to move the ball and they'll start fouling and give free throws."
Pierce praised his team for winning against a good BV team and overcoming its full-court press defense.
"That's one of the things we lacked last year. We didn't do a good job of beating presses. We really tried to work on that. They're really getting smart. Now, instead of trying to dribble through it all the time, they're passing through it. And they're figuring out, 'Hey, that's how to do it.'"
Pierce said it is an aspect of confidence his team displays.
Another injection of confidence came from winning the Porum Armstrong Bank Tournament last week. Panama won 54-38 against the host Panthers (5-1) in the final on Saturday after winning 36-29 against Porter (4-1) in the Dec. 9 semifinal and 50-27 against Hulbert (2-6) in the Dec. 7 first-rounder.
After Panama led Porum 35-31 at the end of the third quarter, Blair scored nine of her 22 points in the fourth quarter to help deliver the double-digit win.
Pierce said that was the first time Panama had won that tournament.
Panama will work for another shot at hardware in the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament, starting this afternoon with its first-rounder at 1:40 p.m. against Pocola (5-0), the seventh-ranked team in Class 2A.
On Friday, Panama would play Talihina or Hugo, either the winner in the semifinal at 4:20 p.m. with a win or the loser at 11 a.m. in the consolation semifinal at 11 a.m. with a loss.