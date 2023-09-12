Before residents in the Heavener, Panama and McCurtain school districts go to cast ballots on Tuesday related to bond proposals, it’s important to revisit what each school district has proposed for its bond.
Each of these bond proposals need to get 60 percent of the vote to pass.
Panama Public Schools
With a $5.95 million school bond that would not raise taxes for those in the district, Panama seeks to build a new seventh and eighth-grade center that would be built next to the upper elementary school near Arnold Drive and would connect to it by a breezeway.
The seventh- and eighth-grade center would have a band room, which would also serve as a safe room, and six other classrooms. Currently, the upper elementary building does not have a band room, forcing fifth- and sixth-graders to walk to the library in the lower elementary school for band class.
With the seventh- and eighth-grade center, the fifth- and sixth-graders would go there for band.
If approved, the project would go out for bids in July 2024 and project to be completed before the 2026-27 school year.
This bond would have a 10-year term.
Heavener Public Schools
One of the standout projects in the $1.35 million Heavener bond would provide paving all around the school campus. The last paving was done in a section of teacher parking near Heavener High School 10 years ago. Other parts of campus have not been paved in 30 or 40 years. Heavener Middle School has dirt parking. Many parts of the Heavener school campus have broken or cracked pavement.
Heavener schools administrators have emphasized this as a need, with Heavemer Middle School Principal Jeremy Dyer saying the current state with the dirt pavement is not sanitary. Heavener Public Schools Superintendent Ed Wilson said that with the high cost of paving, a bond would be needed to pave the campus.
Two bond projects would address needs at Harvey Stadium.
The bleachers would be renovated to be brought up to current Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
The renovations would create seating next to wheelchair-designated spots, as well as build a ramp for the bleachers.
Wilson said that members of the community have requested these renovations because they have gotten separated from wheelchair-bound relatives at football games while they sit in the bleachers and the person in the wheelchair sits on the track.
A new concession stand with restrooms would be built on the visitor side. Currently, the stadium only has a concession stand and restrooms on the home side, creating long lines to use the restrooms during football games and other events.
Wilson said that whereas some schools can complete such renovations through their building fund, a school as small as Heavener needs to pass a bond to address these needs.
Also, the bond provides for developing land on Highway 270 and constructing a 40-foot by 40-foot agricultural building on a property that was donated to the school district several years ago.
The agriculture barn would house cattle and sheep and have an offshoot for a greenhouse to grow flowers and mums.
Wilson said the school does not own enough land at Blues Park to add a building next to its barn there.
The bond would have a 10-year term. Since Heavener has not had a bond on its books in a few years, this would come with a 10-percent tax increase.
McCurtain
Public Schools
Residents in some western parts of LeFlore County will vote on the McCurtain school bond proposal, which is $350,000, coming with a tax increase of up to 10 percent with a 10-year term.
The bond includes, but is not limited to installing new secure entrances, acquiring and installing fencing, school building projects such as bathroom repair and renovations, science lab repairs and renovations, repairing and/or replacing doors, flooring, electrical work and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) repairs; repairing and/or replacing the sound system in the auditorium.
Additional school furniture, fixtures and equipment may be included if the bond money allows.
Voters can contact the LeFlore County Elections Board at 918-647-3701 or visit okvoterportal.elections.us to find their precinct.