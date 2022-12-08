Panama's basketball teams reached the finals of the Porum Armstrong Bank Tournament with wins on Thursday. Here's a rundown of the tourney scores for area teams.
Porum Armstrong Bank Tournament
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Panama's basketball teams reached the finals of the Porum Armstrong Bank Tournament with wins on Thursday. Here's a rundown of the tourney scores for area teams.
Porum Armstrong Bank Tournament
Panama girls 46, Hulbert 26
Panama boys 50, Hulbert 32
Sequoyah Tahlequah Invitational first round
Girls: Muldrow 70, Howe 33
Boys: Muldrow 51, Howe 39
Nadine Carpenter Classic in LeFlore
Girls Consolation Semifinals
McCurtain 54, Bokoshe 19
Boys Consolation Semifinals
Smithville 69, Bokoshe 40
Keota 52, Haileyville 35
Battle on the Border in Arkoma
Third-place semifinals
Girls: Heavener 78, Arkoma 21
Boys: Braggs 59, Arkoma 56
Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic
Girls: Whitesboro 43, Rattan 38
Boys: Boswell 62, Whitesboro 26
Indianola Warrior Classic
Girls first round
Red Oak-Cameron score not yet available
Boys first round
Red Oak 65, Lakewood Christian 32
Oktaha-Cameron score not yet available
Friday schedule
Poteau vs. Spiro 6:30 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys
Pocola at Broken Bow 6:30 p.m. girls, 8 p.m. boys
Nadine Carpenter Classic winners semifinals
Girls
Wister vs. Keota 4 p.m.
LeFlore vs. Quinton 7 p.m.
Boys
Wister vs. McCurtain 5:30 p.m.
LeFlore vs. Quinton 8:30 p.m.
Battle on the Border in Arkoma
Girls third-place game: Heavener vs. Braggs-UCA winner 4:15 p.m.
Boys final: Heavener vs. Booneville (Ark.) 8:20 p.m.
Sequoyah Tahlequah Invitational consolation semifinals
Girls: Howe vs. Cherokee or Sequoyah Tahlequah 1 p.m.
Boys: Howe vs. Cherokee or Sequoyah Tahlequah 2:30 p.m.
Hartshorne Pick and Shovel Classic
Girls semifinal: Whitesboro vs. Hartshorne 4 p.m.
Boys consolation semifinal: Whitesboro vs. Summit Christian 2:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.