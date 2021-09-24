Panama rallies to beat Colbert in bi-district
Since Panama (17-14-1) placed fifth in District 2A-6, it needed to win a bi-district to qualify for a regional. Panama went to Colbert and beat the fourth-place team from District 2A-5 in two games out of three with clutch hitting and strong pitching.
Panama won its first play-in game 5-4 against Colbert. Panama rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the last two innings, winning on a fielder's choice as Krista Dotson crossed the plate. Kami Autrey threw 10 strikeouts while allowing five hits and four walks. Layla Sons went 2-for-2. Kelcee Ward and Makayla Belford both went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ashley Montgomery had two RBIs.
Panama lost the second game 5-2.
After Panama came within 3-2 with a two-run third inning, Colbert scored a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Autrey threw seven strikeouts. Dotson went 3-for-4. Kelcee Ward went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a triple.
Panama took the third game 14-7 with a 10-run sixth inning. Ward went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Autrey went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Layla Sons tripled twice and drove in a run. Sara Skelton went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Autrey threw eight strikeouts.
Heavener drops doubleheader, bi-district
Heavener (22-13) was swept by Valliant in a doubleheader on Thursday.
Heavener lost the first game 12-6, trailing 12-1 by the top of the sixth inning. Kinley Brand went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. McKinley Alexander went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Ava Cartwright was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
In the second game, Heavener lost 12-2.
That dropped Heavener to fourth place in District 3A-8, sending the purple-and-grey-clad girls to a play-in series with Holdenville, which Heavener hosted on Friday.
Heavener lost the first game 9-2. Brooklin McClure had a hit and an RBI.
Heavener lost the second game 9-1. Cayleigh McGee walked three times. Alexander had a hit and a walk.
Pocola downs Oktaha
Pocola (30-4) won 10-4 at Oktaha on Wednesday. Kylee Smith went 3-for-4 with an RBI. Allyssa Parker went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Madison Linker walked twice and drove in a run. Riley Jerrell went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Maci Maxwell struck out four batters while allowing six hits and five walks.
By beating Oktaha, Pocola granted Howe second place in District 2A-6 while Oktaha took third.
Red Oak shuts down Howe
Hayden White held Howe (23-14) to three hits and four walks in 1-0Red Oak (24-13) home win on Friday a day after Red Oak swept its Class A district. White threw three strikeouts. Kaylee Cannon went 2-for-3. Ashton Grogan had a hit an drove in the lone run in the fourth inning. Howe's Karsyn Nye had a hit and a walk.