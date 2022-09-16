Panama's softball team earned a much-needed win in district play. Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey threw a five-inning perfect game with 13 strikeouts against Cameron in the Dale Festival.
Wister baseball keeps rolling in the Rattan Tournament after a 10-1 opening win against Kiowa on Thursday. Here are the results from Friday's action on the diamond.
Whitesboro took a 4-2 lead with a two-run top of the seventh, but Dale answered with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Madison Grogan threw six strikeouts in six innings against both Ripley and Dale.
Ripley 6, Buffalo Valley 0*
Buffalo Valley 9, Cameron 0*
Alyssa Waits allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 12 Talihina batters.
The win put Panama (6-11, 4-6 District 2A-6) fifth in district with four district games left, with Chouteau-Mazie (5-14, 4-8) two games behind in the loss column, and Colcord (15-9, 5-6) a win ahead of Panama.
Andruw Covey and Ethan Dalton combined on a no-hitter with Covey throwing eight strikeouts in three innings and Dalton pitching the fourth.
Covey was 2-for-2. Cameron's Karson Burks was 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
C.J. Halford was 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI.
Stonewall took an 8-5 lead with a four-run fifth. LeFlore had a two-run sixth.