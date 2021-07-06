The Poteau Area Recreational Complex Church League starts this evening, July 6, with the first games at 6 p.m. The league includes 11 teams. Games will be Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The PARC will have a youth co-ed softball tournament on July 31 with 6U T-ball, 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U divisions. Teams shall be comprised of five boys and five girls. The entry fee is $100 per team. Rings will be awarded for first- and second-place teams. To enter, contact Daniel Upton at 479-459-5162.
Registration is open for fall league baseball and softball at the Poteau Area Recreational Complex. Any team interested must contact Poteau City Hall at 918-647-4191. The deadline to enter is Aug. 27. The season begins Sept. 6. The cost is $300 and must be paid before the team is entered. Each team will play a 10-game season.