Parker, Grogan throw no-hitters as Pocola, Whitesboro control home regionals; Howe, Red Oak, Buffalo Valley also win first two; regional softball roundup
Pocola's Allyssa Parker and Whitesboro's Madison Grogan delivered no-hit pitching performances with significant strikeout totals on Thursday to put their teams on the edge of returning to softball state tournaments. Grogan threw 25 strikeouts across 15 innings in two games as she was among three area pitchers to win in at least 10 innings, along with Howe's Kadynce Delt and Buffalo Valley's Courtney Grey, to win regional games.
Howe, Buffalo Valley and Red Oak also won their first two regional games to stand a win away from state. Here's a look at Thursday's action, along with the schedule for Friday.Class 3A regional at Kiefer
Kiefer 6, Heavener 2
Kinley Brand went 2-for-3 with an RBI and threw three strikeouts in four innings. Heavener (14-13) was within 2-1 in the top of the third, but trailed 6-1 by the end of the fourth.
Sequoyah Tahlequah 5, Heavener 2
Kinley Brand threw six strikeouts in six innings. Heavener led 2-0 through three innings before Sequoyah Tahlequah notched a run in the fourth and two each in the fifth and sixth.
Class 3A regional at Tishomingo
Eufaula 3, Spiro 2 (9 innings)
Kami Autrey pitched into the ninth inning, when Eufaula won on a run-scoring double with no outs. She had allowed four hits and two walks in the first eight innings.
Spiro 13, Dewey 9
Spiro trailed 5-3 through four innings before posting a five-run fifth and a three-run sixth. Autrey and Layla Sons both had three hits, with Autrey driving in three runs and Sons producing two. Corbie Buffington had a hit and three RBIs.
Class 2A regional at Pocola
Pocola 16, Chelsea 3
Kail Chitwood hit two home runs, a three-run shot in the second inning and a two-run bomb in the fourth, while posting six RBIs. Allyssa Parker went 3-for-3 with a third-inning grand slam and six RBIs. Maci Maxwell threw six strikeouts in four innings, and Kyleigh Combs struck out the side in the fifth. Kylee Smith tripled twice and had two RBIs while Maxwell, Riley Jerrell and Bailey Lairamore also had two hits.
Pocola 1, Commerce 0
Allyssa Parker threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and a walk. Parker threw 60 of her 83 pitches as strikes (72.2 percent) and landed 21 of 23 first-pitch strikes. She drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning by scoring Presleigh Riggs on a sacrifice fly. Kylee Merritt had a hit and a walk.
Class 2A regional at Fairland
Howe 7, Stroud 1
Both Kaelbi Duvall and Kadynce Delt pitched for Howe.
Howe 4, Fairland 3 (10 innings)
Howe took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as Abby Huie hit a run-scoring double and stole home on a wild pitch, but Fairland knotted it in the top of the second. Kaelbi Duvall homered in the bottom of the sixth, but Fairland tied it on a single in the top of the seventh and sent it to extra innings with a tagout at home plate to end the bottom half of the inning.
Karsyn Nye hit the game-winning single in the bottom of the 10th, scoring Kadynce Delt. Delt threw 18 strikeouts while allowing four hits and eight walks in the full 10 innings. Nye went 4-for-6.
Class A regional at Cyril
Wister 7, Hollis 1
Wister scored two runs each in the second, third and fourth innings for a 6-1 lead. Hattie Pate went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Mia McGowen, Maggie Wilson and Kaylea Underwood each had two hits. Wilson allowed four hits and two walks while throwing 12 strikeouts in the full seven innings.
Cyril 5, Wister 1
Wilson had both of Wister's hits and one of the team's three walks. Kaylea Underwood threw four strikeouts while allowing a run on three hits and a walk in five relief innings.
Class A regional at Red Oak
Red Oak 10, Stonewall 2
Hayden White homered while going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. She was among five Red Oak players with at least two hits.
Frontier 5, Keota 2
Jaycee Byrd tripled and drove in a run.
Stonewall 14, Keota 1
Byrd and Jayda Lester had Keota's hits.
Red Oak 7, Frontier 0
White threw seven strikeouts while allowing five hits and a walk in the full seven innings. Graciee Noggle tripled and had two RBIs. Maycee Butcher had two hits and two RBIs.
Class B regional at Whitesboro
Whitesboro 2, Roff 0 (10 innings)
Madison Grogan threw 17 strikeouts while allowing five hits and three walks in the full 10 innings. Grogan threw 106 of her 154 pitches as strikes (68.8 percent). Linley Collins drove in Riley Brewer with a single to put Whitesboro ahead in the top of the 10th, and Madi Edwards was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Grogan, Edwards, Collins and Maura Cole each had two hits.
Cameron 3, Pittsburg 2
Addyson Cornell hit a game-winning run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning. Cornell went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. Lainey Dyer and Ashley Montgomery both had two hits.
Whitesboro 8, Cameron 0
Grogan threw a five-inning one-hitter with eight strikeouts and no walks. She threw 39 of her 55 pitches (70.9 percent) as strikes. Addison and Kayleigh Walker both homered. Cameron's Olivia Russell reached base on an error in the second inning as the team's only baserunner.
Class B regional at Buffalo Valley
Buffalo Valley 10, Asher 1
Mykayla Hayes doubled twice and drove in four runs. Courtney Grey homered, walked twice and had two RBIs. Addi Wright was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Kelsey Cauthron threw six strikeouts while allowing three hits and a walk in the five-inning game.
Buffalo Valley 3, Soper 2 (12 innings)
Addi Wright scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the top of the 12th inning. Grey struck out the side in the bottom half of the inning to finish with 24 strikeouts in the full 12 innings while allowing three hits and two walks. Grey landed 133 of her 177 pitches (75.1 percent) as strikes. At the plate, she drew five walks. Cady Myers and Grace Kennedy each walked twice. Wright had a hit and a walk.
Class B regional at Stuart
LeFlore 12, Verden 4
Alyssa Waits and Harley Robinson both had three hits, with Waits walking and producing a run. Waits threw six strikeouts while allowing four hits and four walks in six innings. Bryson Brown had two hits and an RBI.
Stuart 11, LeFlore 0
Harley Robinson had LeFlore's only hit.
Friday schedule
Class 3A regional at Tishomingo
Spiro vs. Eufaula 11 a.m., vs. Tishomingo 1 p.m., if necessary 3 p.m. (with second win of the day)
Class 2A regional at Pocola
Pocola vs. Commerce-Colbert winner 1 p.m., if necessary 3 p.m. (with a loss)
Class 2A regional at Fairland
Howe vs. Fairland-Stroud winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m.
Class A regional at Cyril
Wister vs. Vanoss Noon, vs. Cyril 2 p.m. (with a win), if necessary 4 p.m. (with a second win of the day)
Class A regional at Red Oak
Red Oak vs. Stonewall-Frontier winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m. (with a loss)
Class B regional at Whitesboro
Cameron vs. Roff Noon
Whitesboro vs. Cameron-Roff winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m. (with a loss)
Class B regional at Buffalo Valley
Buffalo Valley vs. Maud-Soper winner 2 p.m., if necessary 4 p.m. (with a loss)
Class B regional at Stuart
LeFlore vs. Verden Noon, vs. Stuart 2 p.m. (with a win), if necessary 4 p.m. (with a second win of the day)
