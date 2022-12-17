Pocola girls Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament champions

Pocola's girls basketball team celebrates its Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament title on Saturday after beating Howe in the final.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

In a finish echoing the Pocola-Howe Class 2A girls state championship game nine months ago, Pocola beat Howe 43-39 in the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament final in Talihina on Saturday for its second straight CNIT title with Bailey Lairamore getting a key steal and Allyssa Parker hitting clinching free throws.

Lairamore got a steal with 1:45 left, and Parker converted a three-point play for a 41-37 lead 40 seconds later. Howe's Jurnee Williams hit a shot to cut the margin to 41-39 with 51.9 seconds left. Parker, who had 18 points and was named the CNIT girls Most Valuable Player, knocked down two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to seal it.

Tags

Recommended for you