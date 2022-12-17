In a finish echoing the Pocola-Howe Class 2A girls state championship game nine months ago, Pocola beat Howe 43-39 in the Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament final in Talihina on Saturday for its second straight CNIT title with Bailey Lairamore getting a key steal and Allyssa Parker hitting clinching free throws.
Lairamore got a steal with 1:45 left, and Parker converted a three-point play for a 41-37 lead 40 seconds later. Howe's Jurnee Williams hit a shot to cut the margin to 41-39 with 51.9 seconds left. Parker, who had 18 points and was named the CNIT girls Most Valuable Player, knocked down two free throws with 1.9 seconds left to seal it.
Abby Huie led Howe with 14 points, hitting a pair of 3-pointers late in the second quarter, helping the girls in red and white to a 27-25 halftime lead after they had trailed 14-3 late in the first quarter.
Other LeFlore County girls players named to the All-Tournament team include Howe's Gracie Lute and Abby Huie and Pocola's Kail Chitwood and Kylee Smith. On the boys side, Pocola's Garrett Scott was named to the All-Tournament team.
Other CNIT final day scores
Talihina 49, Howe 46 (Talihina's Isaiah Lloyd with 17 points; Howe's Brayden Dalton with 12 points.
Hugo 51, Talihina 43 (Talihina's Leah Dill with 14 points)
Pocola 63, Atoka 56, OT (Pocola's Garrett Scott with 21 points)