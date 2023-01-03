Pocola's Allyssa Parker scored 10 of her 21 points in the first quarter to push the Indians (6-3) to their second Black Diamond Conference win on the road.
Panama's girls (6-2) pulled off a home victory despite missing its two seniors, Hailey Blair and Krista Dotson.
In a key result on the boys side, Wister upended Panama on the road to reach 9-3. LeFlore (6-5) hung on in the last minute to get over .500. Landon Thurman's 31-point performance made the Heavener Wolves 7-1.
Here's a look at Tuesday's basketball results.
Heavener 51, Wilburton 46