Parker throws perfect game vs. Stilwell for Pocola's 16th straight win; more softball, baseball
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Pocola's softball team (19-3) went 3-0 with three shutouts at the Morris Festival on Thursday to extend its winning streak to 16 games. Allyssa Parker threw a five-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts, striking out each batter in the third and fourth innings and only allowing one batter from Stilwell (11-5) to hit the ball into the outfield.
Poteau (14-5) won both of its games in the first day of the Silo Tournament. Emma Hackler held Cyril to three hits in a four-inning shutout, and Annika Dill hit three doubles. Parker Patterson had four RBIs in a win against Tishomingo.
