Pocola's Allyssa Parker winds up to pitch during the Class 2A state championship game against Morrison on Oct. 8.
Pocola sophomore Allyssa Parker finished her second high-school year with an almost unparalleled performance both at the plate and the pitching circle.
Parker’s pitches were difficult to touch in the state tournament. She threw 22 strikeouts and allowed eight hits in 18 innings during the three games. 

