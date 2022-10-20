Pocola sophomore Allyssa Parker finished her second high-school year with an almost unparalleled performance both at the plate and the pitching circle.
Parker’s pitches were difficult to touch in the state tournament. She threw 22 strikeouts and allowed eight hits in 18 innings during the three games.
“That’s as fast as there is [in high school],” Pocola head coach Eddie Combs said of her 67 mph fastball.
The only hit that hurt, the two-run home run by Morrison’s Kallie Rupp in the third inning of the state final, was the one to which she had little opportunity to respond.
Parker was intentionally walked in the sixth with a runner on second base. That was her seventh intentional free pass of the state tourney.
Her power both at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle has made her feared by opponents.
After she made Pocola’s presence felt in the state quarterfinal with a first-inning three-run home run — her 20th home run of the year — Parker did not face a direct pitch until the state final since both Dibble for the rest of that game and Dale in the semifinal chose to intentionally walk her.
Combs noted that she was two home runs away from the state record.
“She’s doing things that are unheard of,” he said, adding that it is especially true considering the quality of competition.
Parker hit a home run once every 4.8 at bats. That figure, her five triples and 48 walks led to her .678 on-base percentage and 1.333 slugging percentage that towered over almost all other high-school players in Oklahoma. OKhs.com showed that only Allen’s Kaylee Davis (.678) and Bridge Creek’s Jayden Chidester (.696) matched her on-base percentage. Neither OKhsstats.com nor Maxpreps.com showed anyone within 35 points of her slugging percentage.
“What Allyssa has put together is Barry Bonds and Greg Maddux-like combined,” Combs said after the Class 2A regional in which she threw nine innings of no-hit ball with 16 strikeouts and had five hits (one home run), two walks and eight RBIs. Combs said she works harder than any of the baseball players he ever coached.
Her no-hitter against Commerce in the regional on Sept. 29 was her second of the season and gave her five no-hitters and a perfect game for her two high-school seasons. After posting 150 strikeouts in 130 innings this season, she has 334 strikeouts in 266 innings halfway through her high-school career.
While her strikeout-per-inning rate was a little bit lower, she was still very difficult to hit throughout the season. Her 0.7 walks-and-hits-per-inning rate was second among Oklahoma high-schoolers behind Ava Sliger of Tupelo (0.51). Her 0.57 earned-run average also ranks second only to Sliger (0.47) and was an improvement of 0.15 from last year.
Parker's numbers stand out even more when one considers that she compiled them against much stronger teams than Sliger, whose Tupelo team played half its games against unranked Class A and B squads. Parker earned numerous high-quality victories, defeating Class 6A powers Owasso and Deer Creek (Edmond) as Pocola won the Broken Arrow Tournament in August and cinching Class B state runner-up Whitesboro before beating Class 2A state quarterfinalist Howe in the LeFlore County Fast-Pitch Tournament final.
Parker added a wrinkle to her pitching arsenal this year, introducing a faster changeup in addition to her slower changeup. While the slow, arcing changeup was an effective strikeout pitch, a few hitters managed to sit back and hit it. The faster changeup gave hitters something different to chase and helped her induce soft contact.
“I’ve been working to get my changeup more consistent and to get the changeup speed faster because, as the levels get higher, they’re going to be able to wait back on my pitch, so I’m working on keeping them off balance,” she said after helping Pocola to its sixth straight LCT Fast-Pitch championship.
Also, she sometimes switched pitches with two strikes. Her slow changeup remained effective as a strikeout pitch. She snared a Morrison batter with it to end the sixth inning of the state final.
LeFlore County will get to have its eyes on one of the premier high-school fast-pitch performers two more years on the diamond, which will surely be as unforgettable as the last two.