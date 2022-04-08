Davin Parsons of Rattan signed to run cross-country with Carl Albert State College on Thursday.
"I like the variety of people I get to meet while running and getting to use my knowledge, talk to some kid and to try to get better each time," he said, adding that his goal is to get to 17 or 18 minutes in a 5K.
He ran a 21:34 5K at Wright City in October.
Parsons joins signees Jonathan Figueroa of Kiefer, Caleb Berger of Shady Point, Rylan Cochran of Atoka and Brady Allen of Luther, along with returning runners Juan Mendieta, a Fort Smith-Northside graduate, and Riley Egner of Collinsville on the CASC men's cross-country team.
CASC women's cross-country signees include Maura Tecla of Poteau, Mikalynn Camp of Stilwell and Sydney Bowers of Colbert while Cameron Brantley, a Broken Bow High School graduate, returns.