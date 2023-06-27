Dalton Patten ORU

Dalton Patten of Red Oak pitches for Oral Roberts University.

 Photo Courtesy of ORU Athletics
Pitching for Oral Roberts Universiy’s baseball team in the College World Series, Dalton Patten of Red Oak stood up in the bright lights before a national-television audience in Omaha, Neb., this month and delivered in high character.
"It's every kid's dream of getting to play in the College World Series," Patten said. "It's the best part of my life."

