Pitching for Oral Roberts Universiy’s baseball team in the College World Series, Dalton Patten of Red Oak stood up in the bright lights before a national-television audience in Omaha, Neb., this month and delivered in high character.
"It's every kid's dream of getting to play in the College World Series," Patten said. "It's the best part of my life."
Patten played a vital role in two of the Golden Eagles' biggest wins in program history.
"I thought I was prepared coming out of Red Oak and Eastern [Oklahoma State College]," said Patten, who was part of Red Oak's fall baseball state championship teams in 2017 and 2019. "On the big stage, I felt I was more prepared than most."
First, he earned the save for ORU in pitching the last three innings with four strikeouts during the super regional final in which the Golden Eagles beat Oregon 11-6 to make their second College World Series ever.
"It was pretty nerve-wracking with 6,000 people yelling at you," Patten said of the atmosphere at PK Park in Eugene, Ore.
Then, in Game 1 of the College World Series against TCU on June 16, Patten took the mound in front of a crowd with a listed 24,134 attendance at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha in the sixth inning after the Horned Frogs had tied the Golden Eagles. He got ORU out of the inning without any further damage, proceeding to pitch two innings.
"I knew I had to go out there and stop it. I needed to get the team back in the dugout and give them a chance," he said.
ORU lost the lead in the eighth after Patten left, but came back in the ninth for its first College World Series win in program history and a team-record 52nd win for the season.
In ORU's second game of the College World Series on June 18 against Florida, Patten took the ball earlier than usual, pitching 1.1 innings with three strikeouts and a walk in front of the listed 24,841 fans in attendance to stop the Gators after they put ORU in a 5-0 hole. That gave ORU a chance to come back, but the Golden Eagles lost 5-4 to the Gators, which went on to finish as the CWS runner-up. Patten recalled a similar situation when he entered early as a reliever on May 9 against Wichita State, taking the mound in the fifth and earning the win.
Patten only appeared briefly in ORU's third College World Series game on June 20 when it was eliminated 6-1 by TCU, as he pitched a third of an inning.
"I think we struggled a little in Game 3," Patten said. "We made it as far as we could where we were at."
Being a Summit League team that entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed in the Stillwater regional, ORU was not expected to finish as one of the final six teams in the College World Series.
"The Summit League is not something a lot of people recognize," Patten said, adding of ORU, "We proved ourselves. It definitely helped put our conference on the map."
For that matter, it wasn't the favored Oklahoma State Cowboys, but a 47-win Dallas Baptist team that Patten and ORU beat in the regional finale with Patten throwing four strikeouts in 2.1 innings for the win while landing on the All-Regional Team.
Patten finished the season 4-2 with five saves, a 4.47 earned-run average and 52 strikeouts in 48.1 innings. He said his command improved throughout the season. His fastball was at 94 mph throughout the year and stayed 93-94 mph in the College World Series.
Patten struggled in the first part of the season, but improved in the latter part of the spring.
"My first half of the season wasn't the greatest. They called me in, and I told my coaches it wasn't going to happen anymore," he said.
From April 23 to June 11, Patten allowed four runs in 21.2 innings across 11 pitching appearances.
While Patten is draft eligible this summer, he hasn't had calls or made immediate plans on the Major League Baseball Draft.
His objective is to keep refining his pitches for his junior season at ORU.
Patten, who hit .250 with a .400 on-base percentage in 10 plate appearances, said he might hit more next season. His big moment at the plate came in a 13-3 win against Western Illinois on April 2 when he hit a three-run home run in the third inning.
"That was pretty great. I got at bats and made it pretty good," Patten said.